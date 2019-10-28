Emmerdale: who is leaving, returning to and joining the cast?

Your guide to all the comings and goings on Emmerdale over the next few months of 2019…

LEAVING

Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley)

Show bosses have promised a big exit for Ryan Hawley, who has decided to leave Emmerdale after five years in the role of Robert. Said producer Laura Shaw: “Ryan Hawley is leaving the show – it’s been a fantastic five years with him and we will miss him dearly.

“There is some time left with him on screen, but in time, it does mean that our beloved ‘Robron’ are going to be parted. You’ve seen in the past what happens to Aaron when he unravels, so when he’s parted from Robert, it’s going to be explosive.” Mr Sugden was recently sentenced to 14 years in prison for the murder of rapist Lee Posner, but there’s a chance viewers will see him again for one last time as he embarks on his hefty life sentence, so watch this space.

Pete Barton (Anthony Quinlan)

Fit farmer Pete will be leaving the village in early 2020, it’s been confirmed. Quinlan has played the unlucky-in-love Barton boy since 2013 when he arrived with dad James (RIP) and brothers Ross and Finn (also RIP). Over the years he’s been memorably involved with Debbie Dingle and Rhona Goskirk, and even kept it in the family by having the odd roll in the hay with auntie (by marriage only, they’re not Dingles) Moira. Quinlan has quit to pursue other projects.

Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles)

It’s bye bye to the bubbly beautician later this autumn – Giles announced her decision to move on through her official social media account. Bernice has come and gone many times since we first met her back in 1998, but has been full-time again since 2012 after a gap of eight years.

RETURNING

Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb)

Webb’s real-life maternity leave is the reason for Deb’s current on-screen absence – the actress gave birth to her third child, Ace, in July, another son for her and co-star Matthew Wolfenden (David Metcalfe) and brother for Buster, who is nine, and three-year-old Bowie. The mechanic is running a garage up in Scotland left to her in Lisa’s will.

Although there’s been no official comment on Webb’s return while she spends time with her family, fans can most likely expect her alter ego to be back in the village some time in 2020.

JOINING

Danny (Louis Healy)

Sarah Sugden’s new love interest, appearing from mid-September, is played by the real-life son of TV veterans Denise Welch and Tim Healy, and the little brother of Matt from pop band The 1975. The teen actor has previously had roles in Vera and Scott and Bailey, but his Emmerdale character is shrouded in mystery and, according the soap, could be hiding some sinister secrets…

