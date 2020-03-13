Why is there no episode of EastEnders on tonight?

EastEnders will not be showing an episode on Friday 13th March as fundraising extravaganza Sport Relief takes over the BBC1 schedules for the entire evening.

Advertisement

Fans waiting to learn the fate of Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) after her shock collapse on Thursday 12th March will have to be patient as our next visit to Walford is on Monday 16th March at the usual time of 8pm, when the normal transmission pattern resumes.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The disruption to EastEnders was addressed by having two episodes air on Thursday 12th March to make up for Friday being dropped, so we haven’t been short-changed on the drama front.

It was a packed double bill as incarcerated Ms Dean’s hunger strike weakened her to the point of unconsciousness, while Lola Pearce reunited with boyfriend Jay Brown after her a termination, but neglected to mention she’d cheated with old flame Peter Beale…

Next week picks up Whitney’s plight as she makes a shock discovery that changes her case – will she get out of prison or end up jailed for life for murdering stalker Leo King? And will abused wife Chantelle Atkins confide in anyone about her ordeal at the hands of violent husband Gray?

This evening’s Sport Relief starts at 7pm and comes live from MediaCity UK in Salford. Gary Lineker, Paddy McGuinness, Alex Scott, Emma Willis, Oti Mabuse and Rylan Clark-Neal host the proceedings and try to encourage the public to dig deep to support the charity’s work in the UK and overseas.

Among the highlights are a special spoof episode of Line of Duty guest starring comedian Lee Mack, and Romesh Ranganathan taking on tennis legend Sir Andy Murray at crazy golf!

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.