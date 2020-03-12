In powerful scenes in the second part of Thursday 12th March's double bill, an increasingly weak Whitney began hallucinating that her 12-year-old self was in her cell and she began talking to her, trying to warn the little girl about her stepmum Bianca's partner Tony who would groom her into a sexual relationship throughout her teens.

While family and friends despaired back on the Square, particularly Kat Moon who was seriously worried for Whit after visiting her earlier in the day, the dangerous consequences of her hunger strike took hold and she fell to the floor unconscious - is she dead? And how long until her comatose body is found?

RadioTimes.com can reveal our tragic heroine will survive into next week, but her problems are far from over as another twist is on the way.

On Monday 16th March (no episode on Friday 17th March due to Sport Relief dominating the BBC1 schedules), her sacked lawyer Gray Atkins attempts to get her out of prison even though he was removed from the case. Then on Tuesday 17th March, Whit makes a horrifying discovery that could change everything. Sharing what she's learnt with Gray, will this make her horrendous situation even worse? Or could there be light at the end of the tunnel at last?

