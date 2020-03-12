The cursed EastEnders couple capped off a challenging week on Thursday 12th March when Jay rushed to be at Lo's side at the clinic and apologised for his reaction to her unplanned pregnancy, admitting he only popped the question in the hope it would persuade her to keep their baby.

Respecting her decision it was not the right time for them to introduce a kid into the relationship, the young lovers appeared to clear the air and put the last few days behind them.

However, some home truths that can never be unsaid were aired in the recent row with Jay, leaving Lola doubting their future to the point where she got tipsy with the buff Mr Beale and ended up sleeping with him.

Hours later, the harassed hairdresser caught Peter's eye as she and Jay hugged it out when they returned to the Square from her termination - we sense unfinished business between the childhood sweethearts.

Now it's over to you - who do RadioTimes.com readers think Lola is better off with? Well-meaning, if occasionally intense, Jay? Who's not only looking for love, he's looking for a decent storyline, a good enough reason as any to keep him with Lola.

Or the new-look Peter? The strapping prodigal son needs to break some hearts, otherwise what's the point? Plus it would nicely fuel the Beale/Mitchell feud. Though Jay's the one with the steady job, as Peter appears to be a part-time personal trainer-cum-relief pint puller at his granny's gay bar.

Who's got the better prospects? Who deserves to be Lola's other half? You decide…

