The soap is keeping quiet about the response Lola gives her boyfriend, but she's certainly taken aback and it's perfectly plausible she'll see through his attempts at convincing her to keep the baby by offering a more secure future. Perhaps she'll jump for joy and say yes?

Eagle-eyed viewers have already noted the frisson between Lo and old flame Peter Beale since Ian's prodigal son returned to Walford. The pair were an item and even lived together back in 2014, and Lola was with Peter during the dark days of his twin sister Lucy's murder, so there's a fair bit of history there.

On Monday 9th March the childhood sweethearts bonded over a lunchtime bevvy in the Vic as they both drowned their sorrows.

Lola didn't exactly attempt to hide her romantic woes, having told her fella she'd booked her termination, and perked-up Peter appeared pleased she was choosing to spend time with him rather than rectify whatever was going in with her and Jay.

Will Lola have her head turned by the buff Beale as a distraction from her and Jay hitting the rocks? Or are we heading for an Albert Square happy-ever-after wedding?

