Best TV shows to watch on NOW TV (November 2020)

With the UK’s second nationwide lockdown currently in force, many of us are looking ahead to a month of quiet nights in sat around the television.

Luckily, with NOW TV, there’s plenty to get excited about, as the service is home to some of the best shows on television, including Jesse Armstrong’s witty satire Succession and Nicole Kidman’s latest project The Undoing.

Currently reaching the halfway point of its six-episode run, the series has enthralled fans of crime drama with its moody whodunnit story, centred around seemingly perfect couple Grace and Jonathan Fraser.

But NOW TV also enjoys the benefits of being the exclusive streaming home of original Sky productions, such as the gritty drama Gangs of London and Billie Piper’s I Hate Suzie.

Here’s everything you need to know about the best shows on NOW TV at the moment – so start scrolling so you can start streaming!

Last updated 6th November 2020

The Undoing

Available until 30th December

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant star in this slick drama series about a wealthy couple who become embroiled in a very public murder investigation. When a mother at a an exclusive private school turns up dead, relationship therapist Grace Fraser is shocked to discover her husband is considered a prime suspect. It forces her to question their long marriage as she tries desperately to hold her life together, while coming under increasing pressure from all sides. The intriguing whodunnit has been a breakout hit thus far, with new episodes coming weekly. Watch The Undoing on NOW TV

The Undoing review

Nicole Kidman sings the theme to The Undoing

Riviera

This Sky Atlantic drama stars Julia Stiles (10 Things I Hate About You) as Georgina Clios, an American art curator whose life if upended when her billionaire husband Constantine Clios (Anthony LaPaglia) dies in a yachting accident. When Georgina begins to dig deeper into her husband’s death, she soon becomes caught up in a world of lies, double-dealing and nefarious crime. Starring Adrian Lester, Juliet Stevenson, Iwan Rheon, Will Arnett and Rupert Graves, this drama is worth catching up on with season three on its way. Watch Riviera on NOW TV.

The Night Of

Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) stars in this dark crime story as a naive college student accused of killing a young woman. Across eight suspenseful episodes, The Night Of follows his desperate attempts to prove his innocence and delves into the lives of those affected by his case. There are twists and turns aplenty as the truth is slowly revealed in one of the most gripping legal dramas of recent memory, with John Turturro also starring as a cynical defence attorney. Watch The Night Of on NOW TV

The Third Day

Available until 18th November

From Utopia creator Dennis Kelly, this suspenseful miniseries follows Sam (Jude Law), a man drawn to a mysterious island off the English coast, only accessible when the tide is out, where he comes across a group of bizarre islanders who’ll preserve their traditions at any cost.

With a 12-hour live event and a third part starring Naomie Harris as the island’s new outsider in the works, now’s the time to get into this tense drama, with a supporting cast that includes Katherine Waterston, Paddy Considine and Emily Watson. Watch The Third Day on NOW TV.

I Hate Suzie

Available until 31st December

Doctor Who’s Billie Piper is back in this “excruciatingly honest” comedy-drama co-created by Secret Diary of a Call Girl writer Lucy Prebble. The eight-part series follows pop-star-turned-actress Suzie Pickles (Piper), whose life is majorly disrupted when nude photos are leaked from her phone, upending her marriage to husband Cob (Daniel Ings), her upcoming Disney role and her reputation. I Hate Suzie is a captivating watch, with Piper giving a fantastically raw and nuanced performance as the oddly relatable yet self-sabotaging and unlikable Suzie. Watch I Hate Suzie on NOW TV.

Gangs of London

Since debuting on Sky Atlantic, Gangs of London has become the channel’s second largest original drama ever after last year’s acclaimed Chernobyl miniseries. It isn’t hard to see why, as the violent thriller has seen strong praise across the board, with RadioTimes.com describing it as “The Godfather meets The Raid” in a four-star Gangs of London review. Unsurprisingly, Gangs of London was recently renewed for a second season, so there has never been a better time to get caught up. Watch Gangs of London on NOW TV

Succession

Available until 7th December

Fans of satire rejoice, because Jesse Armstrong’s Succession is back on NOW TV! The hit series takes you inside a media organisation owned by a dysfunctional family, who begin vying for power when the patriarch steps down from his role. Known for effortlessly blending gripping drama with dark comedy, Succession stars a brilliant ensemble cast that includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen. Watch Succession on NOW TV.

The Sopranos

Considered by many to be one of the greatest TV series of all time, The Sopranos stars the late James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, originally an underboss of the DiMeo crime family who works his way to become the mafia’s undisputed boss. The series follows his attempts to balance his family life, criminal career and panic attacks, turning to therapist Jennifer Melfi for help with the latter. Featuring Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli, this American crime drama is a binge-worthy addition to NOW TV. Watch The Sopranos on NOW TV.

The Wire

Widely regarded as one of the best television shows of all time, now is the perfect opportunity to revisit The Wire (or binge watch for the first time). The gritty crime drama takes place on the city streets of West Baltimore, which are gripped by criminal gangs and the trade of illegal drugs. Dominic West (The Affair) plays Detective Jimmy McNulty, tasked with leading the police investigation into one of the most prominent drug dealing organisations. The Wire was critically acclaimed throughout its five-season run, taking an unflinching look at real world problems with a stunning cast that includes Idris Elba (Luther), Lance Reddick (John Wick) and several guest stars who have gone on to become huge names. Watch The Wire on NOW TV

Chernobyl

A harrowing, vital re-telling of the 1986 disaster that saw a Ukrainian city destroyed by an incident at a nuclear power plant. Chernobyl made waves the world over with its horrifying and extremely intense recreation of the event, featuring superb performances from Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, Emily Watson and Jessie Buckley. It tells an eerily relevant story about the danger of lies, particularly from those in power… Watch Chernobyl on NOW TV

Big Love

Available until 30th November

Another acclaimed HBO drama available to binge on NOW TV, Big Love tells the story of polygamist Bill Henrickson (Bill Paxton), as he deals with the inevitable complications of having three wives and seven children. The ups and downs of this unconventional family include some powerful emotional moments, performed by a stellar cast that includes Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!), Bruce Dern (The Hateful Eight), Harry Dean Stanton (Alien) and Mary Kay Place (Lady Dynamite). Watch Big Love on NOW TV

Save Me and Save Me Too

There’s more to this thriller than meets the eye. Writer and star Lennie James (Line of Duty) plays the estranged father of a teenage girl who is accused of her abduction. That kick-starts the story of this ensemble piece that includes the impeccable Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack) as the girl’s mum. A follow-up series titled Save Me Too has recently debuted as a box set on NOW TV, picking up 17 months after the events of the first. RadioTimes.com gave the sequel a glowing five-star review, describing it as “an absolute knockout.” Watch Save Me on NOW TV

The Young Pope & The New Pope

Jude Law stars as tyrannical pontiff Lenny Belardo in The Young Pope, a visually stunning series from arthouse film director Paolo Sorrentino. Just a few years later, the creative duo returned for a sequel series titled The New Pope which gave an insight into more Vatican drama, this time with iconic actor John Malkovich in tow. Both shows are available to stream on NOW TV right now. Watch The Young Pope on NOW TV

Show Me A Hero

Oscar Isaac takes the lead role in this drama from The Wire’s David Simon, exploring a landmark case in which an attempt to build public housing in a middle-class neighbourhood had devastating effects across the city. The performances are stellar across the board, but Isaac gives a particularly strong turn in the lead. Watch Show Me a Hero on NOW TV

The Knick

Clive Owen stars in this series from superstar filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, which follows the challenges of a chief surgeon at a hospital in the early 1900s. The series received critical acclaim across its two seasons, handling sensitive themes like drug addiction and racism. Watch The Knick on NOW TV

Billions

A viciously fun, sleek, witty story of attack and defence between the preposterously powerful US Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and his nemesis, hedge-fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). Glossy and soapy, it encapsulates everything we love to hate about the super-wealthy. Watch Billions on NOW TV

Olive Kitteridge

This two-part miniseries is based on Elizabeth Strout’s novel of the same name, chronicling 25 years in the life of a retired school teacher facing several personal issues. Academy Award winner Frances McDormand takes the title role of Olive Kitteridge, serving as yet another showcase for her incredible acting talent. Those not wishing to commit to a long-running series may find this a strong option, with its four tightly written episodes. Watch Olive Kitteridge on NOW TV

Deadwood

Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant lead this foul-mouthed Western drama, set in the gold-mining camp of Deadwood in the year 1876. Despite a critically acclaimed initial run in the mid-noughties, this series was cancelled after three seasons when it couldn’t find a large enough audience. However, thanks to intense fan interest, it returned this year for a much-lauded film adaptation… Watch Deadwood on NOW TV

Boardwalk Empire

Steve Buscemi stars in this acclaimed crime drama, which takes you back to 1920s prohibition-era America, where the corrupt treasurer of Atlantic County negotiates shady deals with powerful mobs and mafias. Through this, he has awarded himself a lavish lifestyle, but one that draws suspicion from the federal government, thus placing him under the microscope. How long can he continue this dangerous game before something has to give? Watch Boardwalk Empire on NOW TV

Patrick Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch plays the lead role in this five-part series, which follows a man from a privileged yet abusive background, who develops severe problems with drug addiction later in life. The acclaimed series is based on the novels of Edward St Aubyn and won a BAFTA award for best miniseries in 2019… Watch Patrick Melrose on NOW TV

Catherine the Great

Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren ascends to the throne in an epic four-part series about Catherine the Great, Russia’s longest-ruling female leader and one of the most powerful female monarchs in history. The drama follows Catherine towards the end of her reign and puts the spotlight on her passionate affair with Grigory Potemkin, played by Jason Clarke… Watch Catherine the Great on NOW TV

Band of Brothers

Don’t miss Steven Spielberg’s 12-hour mini-series about one US army regiment’s extraordinary Second World War adventures – once voted one of the best box sets of all time by RadioTimes.com users… Watch Band of Brothers on NOW TV

Lovecraft Country

Available until 17th November

Executive produced by Get Out’s Jordan Peele, Lovecraft Country blends fantastical horror with thought-provoking drama in this series based on Matt Ruff’s novel of the same name. Starring Jonathan Majors as Atticus Freeman, the series set in 1950’s America follows the young black man as he teams up with best friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and uncle George (Courtney B Vance) to find his father, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances. While dealing with the “racist terrors of white America”, the trio soon discover that they have frightening monsters to battle also.

This thrilling HP Lovecraft-inspired timely drama is perfect for those looking for something new in the sci-fi genre and makes for a captivating watch. Watch Lovecraft Country on NOW TV

Watchmen

This superb drama from 2019 serves as a follow-up to Alan Moore’s groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name, condensing the action to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where police officers are forced to hide their identities for their own safety. Regina King plays Angela Abar, also known by her nickname Sister Night, who is part of the force opposing a rising white supremacist group. All the while, the question lingers: where is Doctor Manhattan? Expect plenty of twists and turns in this gripping series, which stays true to the comic books while offering a timely story about race in America. Watch Watchmen on NOW TV

Brave New World

Available until 27th December

Based on Aldous Huxley’s 1932 novel of the same name, Brave New World brings the author’s utopian society, where peace and stability has been achieved through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family and history, to life. However, New London citizens Bernard Max (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) decide to flee the only society they’ve ever known to travel to the Savage Lands, where they get caught up in a violent rebellion.

Starring Alden Ehrenreich (Hail Caesar), Hannah John-Kamen (The Stranger), Demi Moore and Joseph Morgan (The Vampire Diaries), this sci-fi dystopian drama is a clever modern take on Huxley’s classic text. Watch Brave New World on NOW TV.

Game of Thrones

HBO’s epic adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s fantasy novels took the world by storm, with millions tuning in to the finale to find out who exactly would take the legendary Iron Throne. Admittedly, the ending wasn’t to everybody’s liking but the fact remains that Game of Thrones was home to some incredible writing and world building in its earlier seasons. If you missed out on the series originally or just want to relive its most memorable moments, it’s now available to stream in its entirety. Watch Game of Thrones on NOW TV

Penny Dreadful

This dark fantasy drama reinterprets iconic characters from gothic literature in a Victorian London setting, including Dorian Gray, Van Helsing, Dr Frankenstein and his famous monster. Not for the faint hearted, this series built up a devoted fanbase across its acclaimed three-season run, telling a suspenseful story that never shied away from violence, gore and frightening beasts. Timothy Dalton (Doom Patrol), Eva Green (The Luminaries) and Billie Piper (Doctor Who) lead the cast. Watch Penny Dreadful on NOW TV

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Part of the DC Comics television universe, Legends of Tomorrow sees an eclectic team of superheroes working together on time-hopping adventures. Fans of Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl will get the most out of this series, particularly when it comes to the ambitious crossover episodes, but those looking for some lighthearted comic book action should find this fits the bill. Legends features a large ensemble cast which includes Brandon Routh (Superman Returns), Caity Lotz (Arrow), Arthur Darvill (Doctor Who), Wentworth Miller (Prison Break) and Matt Ryan (Constantine). Watch Legends of Tomorrow on NOW TV

True Blood

This fantasy horror series ran for seven seasons on HBO, starring Anna Paquin (X-Men) as a telepathic waitress who falls in love with a vampire. Make no mistake, this is no Twilight clone. True Blood is well known for its gore and has received recognition from both the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards… Watch True Blood on NOW TV

Killjoys

This science fiction series starring Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Aaron Ashmore (Warehouse 13) and Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters) ran for five seasons in which it accumulated an avid fanbase. The show follows three intergalactic bounty hunters out for themselves during a period of political turmoil. They’ll have to confront deadly foes and their own troubled pasts along the way… Watch Killjoys on NOW TV

Britannia

David Morrissey and Mackenzie Crook star in the new second series of the fantastically freaked-out, dizzy, kaleidoscopic view of Romans in Britain. Described by our reviewer as “Game of Thrones meets the most debauched year you ever had at Glastonbury,” it also has plenty of British humour, a nod to our own fascinating history and some terrific dialogue… Watch Britannia on NOW TV

Twin Peaks

Available until 31st December

Long before the money moved from film to TV, Blue Velvet director David Lynch had dipped his toe in the water with this mystery series that would go on to become one of the biggest cult hits of the 1990s. Featuring strong performances, a gorgeous soundtrack and plenty of surreal moments, it’s a truly mesmerising watch that recently saw a comeback… Watch Twin Peaks on NOW TV

Twin Peaks: The Return

In 2017, David Lynch brought his surrealist drama back from the dead after a 16-year hiatus, and it’s just as brilliant and bonkers as we could have hoped. Watch Twin Peaks: The Return on NOW TV

Avenue 5

Legendary comedy mind Armando Ianucci (I’m Alan Partridge, The Thick Of It) teams up with iconic actor Hugh Laurie (The Night Manager, Roadkill) for this charming sci-fi comedy. The story follows life aboard the luxury spaceship Avenue 5 – when its eight-week cruise is knocked catastrophically off course, its passengers are stuck on a plodding three-year trajectory back to Earth. Panic ensues about the limited resources, with Captain Ryan Clark (Laurie) forced to tackle one crisis after another. Not quite up there with Ianucci’s finest work, but a solid sci-fi comedy nonetheless (which has already been renewed for season two). Watch Avenue 5 on NOW TV

Saturday Night Live

This live sketch series has been an American institution for decades, first airing all the way back in 1975. The show sees rising stars work alongside some all-time greats to produce a variety of skits, ranging from political satire to utterly surreal comedy premises. Over the years, the series has discovered an impressive line-up of talent who have gone on to become huge stars, including Andy Samberg, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, and Will Ferrell. Not every sketch is a winner, but when SNL hits, it hits hard. Watch Saturday Night Live on NOW TV

30 Rock

Tina Fey writes and stars in this Emmy-winning sitcom as Liz Lemon, the head writer and showrunner of NBC sketch series TGS with Tracy Jordan who spends her time supervising the show’s cast – egotistical Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski) and loose-canon Tracy (Tracy Jordan) – whilst seeking advice from network executive Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin).

With a star-studded cast which includes Jack McBrayer, Judah Friedlander and various A-list guest stars (Isabella Rossellini, Will Arnett, Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston), 30 Rock is a perfect light comedy for those missing the workplace. Watch 30 Rock on NOW TV

Enlightened

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) stars in this comedy-drama about a woman reintegrating into her old life after suffering a mental breakdown. She is determined to bring her newfound positive mindset to everything she does, but ultimately finds herself always battling the harsh realities of the modern world. Enlightened enjoyed critical acclaim when it first aired on HBO, telling an inspiring story with wonderful performances from Dern and on-screen mother Diane Ladd. Watch Enlightened on NOW TV

The Office (US)

This US remake of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s beloved British sitcom managed to justify its own existence with well drawn characters like Steve Carrell’s painfully cringey boss Michael Scott, John Krasinski’s loveable paper salesman Jim Halpert, and Dwight Schrute, the eccentric antagonist, played by Rainn Wilson. It went on a little longer than it should have, but the golden years (seasons 2-5) are here to be savoured. Watch The Office (US) on NOW TV

Pen15

Hollywood has been known to cast adult actors in high school dramas before, but Pen15 takes that idea to the next level. Co-creators and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, both 33 years old in real life, play their 13-year-old selves among a cast populated primarily by child actors. It sets the tone of this zany comedy produced by The Lonely Island, which depicts school life in all its awkward glory, never shying away from cringeworthy moments. Watch Pen15 on NOW TV

Sally4Ever

Sally4Ever is a critically acclaimed sitcom from the mind of writer-director Julia Davis, which picked up the award for Best Scripted Comedy at the 2019 television BAFTAs. The series follows Sally (Catherine Shepherd), who finds herself bored by quiet suburban life with her boyfriend, so she embarks on an exciting affair with seductive actress Emma (Davis). Be warned: viewer discretion is advised. Sally4Ever contains an awful lot of inappropriate and absurd humour, but there’s something engrossing about its bizarre love story. Watch Sally4Ever on NOW TV

Yonderland

This fantasy sitcom comes from the comedy team behind Horrible Histories and BBC One’s Ghosts, delivering more of the family friendly fun they have become well known for. This time, the action centres around Martha Howe-Douglas as suburban housewife Debbie Maddox, who finds herself yearning for some adventure. She gets just that, when an elf appears in her cupboard telling her that she’s destined to be the saviour of a magical realm known as Yonderland. As you might expect, chaos ensues. Watch Yonderland on NOW TV

Miracle Workers

Adapted from humorist Simon Rich’s novels and short stories, Miracle Workers is a conceptual anthology series which is criminally underrated, with both seasons available to watch on NOW TV. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Lolly Adefope among others, the first series of this witty comedy follows low-level angel Craig (Radcliffe), who works in the Prayers Department in Heaven and together with recent transfer from the Department of Dirt, Eliza (Viswanathan) must achieve a seemingly impossible miracle to convince an apathetic God (Buscemi) not to destroy Earth. Watch Miracle Workers on NOW TV.

Parks and Recreation

Amy Poehler stars in this beloved sitcom as dedicated public servant Leslie Knope who works tirelessly for the parks department of Pawnee, Indiana. Across its seven seasons, the show accumulated a die-hard fanbase and it isn’t hard to see why. There’s a colourful cast of characters here to get acquainted with, including Chris Pratt as the dim-witted Andy Dwyer and Nick Offerman as the legendary Ron Swanson. This is feel good television at its best. The series recently returned for a quarantine special, which is yet to make it to the UK. Watch Parks and Recreation on NOW TV

Peep Show

David Mitchell and Robert Webb star in this acclaimed sitcom, which takes a delightfully cynical look at the modern world through the eyes of Mark Corrigan and Jeremy Usbourne. One is cold, pessimistic and desperate to climb the corporate ladder, the other is selfish, lazy and considers the washing-up to be a good day’s work. It’s a classic odd couple pairing played perfectly, with some of the sharpest writing to ever grace a British sitcom. Watch Peep Show on NOW TV

Gavin and Stacey

This beloved British sitcom needs no introduction, but we’ll give it one anyway. Essex lad Gavin (Matthew Horne) falls in love with Stacey, a young woman living in Barry Island, South Wales. If their romance is to last, they’ll need to battle long distance, culture differences and two zany families. Created by Ruth Jones and James Corden, who also co-star as Nessa and Smithy, the series recently returned to screens in 2019 for a Christmas special which broke recent viewing records. The original series is available on NOW TV right now… Watch Gavin & Stacey on NOW TV

That’s our pick of the best television shows available with an Entertainment Pass. Find out the best movies available on NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Pass, or check out our TV Guide for more to watch.