Meet the cast of Netflix horror The Haunting of Bly Manor

The wait is finally over – The Haunting of Bly Manor has arrived on Netflix, marking filmmaker Mike Flanagan’s second outing in the horror anthology series.

Based on Henry James’ 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw, this follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House follows au pair Dani (You’s Victoria Pedretti) as she nannies for the Wingrave children at English country estate Bly Manor and slowly realises that the mansion is also home to various ghosts haunting the premises.

With various stars from The Haunting of Hill House returning to play completely new characters in this nine-part series – including Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Henry Thomas – there’s a lot to get excited about if you’re a horror-obsessed adrenaline-junkie.

And if you’re wondering what The Haunting of Bly Manor book differences are, we’ve broken that down for you as well.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show’s cast, which Hill House stars are returning for the new season and which actors are making their series debut.

Victoria Pedretti plays Dani Clayton

Who is Dani Clayton? The main protagonist of the series, Dani is the new nanny at Bly Manor, who has arrived from America seeking to leave her old life behind. The new job is made all the more difficult when she discovers strange happenings at the manor.

What else has Victoria Pedretti been in? Pedretti first made her name in Mike Flanagan’s earlier Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House, before going on to star in the second series of another hit Netflix show, You. She has also had a small role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and continued her Shirley Jackson connection with a part in biopic Shirley.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen plays Peter Quint

Who is Peter Quint? A former employee at Bly and a business associate of Henry’s, Peter has gone missing ever since he was accused of stealing from the manor, but Dani reckons she spots him in the grounds soon after she arrives at the property.

What else has Oliver Jackson-Cohen been in? Another star of The Haunting of Hill House, Jackson-Cohen recently starred as Adrian Griffin in The Invisible Man. Previous TV appearances have included parts on Lark Rise to Candleford, Mr Selfridge, Dracula and Emerald City.

Interestingly Jackson-Cohen was originally set to play the gardener in the series, but that all changed following advice from Netflix.

“[There] was an iteration where Victoria and I were going to play lovers,″ he told Entertainment Weekly. “And then I think Netflix was like, ‘No, that’s a bit weird seeing as [you played] twins.’ (in Hill House).″

Henry Thomas plays Henry Wingrave

Who is Henry Wingrave? The owner of Bly Manor, Henry hires Dani as the new nanny of his niece and nephew but is extremely reluctant to head to the property himself – while he also asks not to be contacted unless it is an absolute emergency.

What else has Henry Thomas been in? Thomas has been acting since the early ’80s, but one of his first film roles remains his most famous – he played protagonist Elliott in E.T. Recently he has forged a connection with Mike Flanagan, appearing in both previous series The Haunting of Hill House and in Stephen King adaptation Gerald Game, while he will also star in Flanagan’s next series Midnight Mass.

T’Nia Miller plays Hannah Grose

Who is Hannah Grose? Housekeeper Hannah is a dependable presence at Bly, and is well-liked by the children and her fellow employees.

What else gas T’Nia Miller been in? Miller is best-known for her role as Celeste Bisme-Lyons in Russell T. Davies’ 2019 series Years and Years, and previously had a main part on Witless and a recurring role on Marcella. She has also made appearances in many popular British shows, including Doctor Who, The Bill, Holby City, Death in Paradise and Silent Witness. She also appeared in two episodes of Sex Education‘s second season.

Rahul Kohli plays Owen

Who is Owen? Owen is the chef at Bly, and is local to the village. He took on the role after he left behind his more ambitious work in order to care for his mother nearby.

What else has Rahul Kohli been in? Kohli’s most prominent role to date is playing Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti in the CW series iZombie, while other appearances have included a recurring voice role on Harley Quinn and two episodes on Supergirl. He will be reunited with Mike Flanagan for his next series Midnight Mass.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth plays Miles Wingrave

Who is Miles Wingrave? Miles is a ten-year-old orphan living at Bly and one of the two children Dani is charged with looking after. He was recently expelled from his school for reasons that aren’t immediately apparent to his new nanny.

What else has Benjamin Evan Ainsworth been in? This will be young actor Ainsworth’s most major appearance to date – but he did also have a role in one episode of Emmerdale back in 2018.

Amelie Smith plays Flora Wingrave

Who is Flora Wingrave? Miles’ sister, Flora got on well with her previous nanny but is nevertheless welcoming to Dani – and describes everything as “perfectly splendid”.

What else has Amelie Smith been in? You might not recognise Smith’s face but there’s a good chance her voice might be familiar – this year she started voicing popular children’s character Peppa Pig. She also appeared in several episodes of EastEnders back in early 2018.

Amelia Eve plays Jamie

Who is Jamie? Jamie is the groundskeeper at Bly and has a passion for all things horticultural, while she is initially skeptical about some of the strange goings on.

What else has Amelia Eve been in? This is Eve’s most major credit so far, although she did appear in one episode of sitcom Enterprice in 2018.

Tahirah Sharif plays Rebecca Jessel

Who is Rebecca Jessel? Rebecca is the former nanny at Bly whose spell at the manor ended in tragic circumstances.

What else has Tahirah Sharif been in? Sharif has previously had recurring roles on Waterloo Road and Casualty and was earlier a series regular on BBC One drama One Night. She also appeared as Mellisa in the two sequels to Netflix Christmas film A Christmas Prince – A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby.

