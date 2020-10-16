The number - 01273 915253 - leads directly to a pre-recorded message by the youngest Wingrave child, saying, ""Hi, you've reached the Wingrave family at Bly Manor - we're not here right now."

It continues, "If you're calling about the open nanny position, interviews will be conducted by our uncle Henry in five days.

"It will be perfectly splendid. We can't wait to meet you."

Flora is played on the series by young actress Amelie Bea Smith, who also happens to be the star of a slightly less terrifying show - Peppa Pig, voicing Peppa herself in the series.

The series is a follow up to Mike Flanagan's earlier series The Haunting of Hill House -albeit with a different storyline and characters.

It is based on the work of Henry James, in particular his 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw, but is updated to be set in the year 1987.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is streaming now on Netflix.