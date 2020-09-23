Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Supergirl will fly no more: the series is cancelled after six seasons

Supergirl will fly no more: the series is cancelled after six seasons

The CW series about the heroic exploits of Superman's cousin has been grounded permanently.

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
While J’onn finds out that special DEO-caliber weapons have hit the streets of National City, Kara considers a major life decision.

The CW network and Warner Bros. Television have called time on Supergirl and the upcoming sixth season will be the last we see of this incarnation of Superman’s cousin, also known as Kara Zor-El.

Advertisement

Production on the final 20 episodes of Supergirl was set to resume later in September and, according to Variety, the writers have been working on the scripts with a view to the season screening some time in 2021.

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist took to Instagram to comment on the show’s cancellation.

“To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless.

“She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful.

View this post on Instagram

To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful. I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season. ♥️ el mayarah ???? @supergirlcw

A post shared by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on

“I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season.”

Supergirl would follow early 2020 cancellation Arrow as the latest casualty from The CW’s much-vaunted “Arrowverse”. But there are plenty more where these shows came from: upcoming series included The Flash, about to film season seven, Legends of Tomorrow, which will premiere season six next year, Black Lightning, Batwoman, which has a new star in Javicia Leslie for season two, and newcomer Superman and Lois.

Season five of Supergirl will air soon on Sky One in the UK will also co-star Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath and David Harewood alongside Benoist, with special guest star, Two and a Half Men’s Jon Cryer.
Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Supergirl

While J’onn finds out that special DEO-caliber weapons have hit the streets of National City, Kara considers a major life decision.
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Fresh pasta from from Pasta Evangelists

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Restaurant-quality pasta at home from just £7!

Plus two free cocktails worth £13.60 with Pasta Evangelists

tiled images of different tv shows

Drama, On Demand, Doctor Who, Soaps, Film & more…

Find the newsletter for you

You might like

Lego Star Wars, Rey

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney+ will follow Rey’s story as she investigates the Force

Jensen Ackles

The Boys casts Supernatural star Jensen Ackles and fans go wild: “I already love this show and it just got better”

Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars share photos as filming resumes

Masi Oka

Sci-fi favourite Heroes has landed on BBC iPlayer