Supergirl will fly no more: the series is cancelled after six seasons

The CW network and Warner Bros. Television have called time on Supergirl and the upcoming sixth season will be the last we see of this incarnation of Superman’s cousin, also known as Kara Zor-El.

Production on the final 20 episodes of Supergirl was set to resume later in September and, according to Variety, the writers have been working on the scripts with a view to the season screening some time in 2021.

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist took to Instagram to comment on the show’s cancellation.

“To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless.

“She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful.

“I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season.”

Supergirl would follow early 2020 cancellation Arrow as the latest casualty from The CW’s much-vaunted “Arrowverse”. But there are plenty more where these shows came from: upcoming series included The Flash, about to film season seven, Legends of Tomorrow, which will premiere season six next year, Black Lightning, Batwoman, which has a new star in Javicia Leslie for season two, and newcomer Superman and Lois.

Season five of Supergirl will air soon on Sky One in the UK will also co-star Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath and David Harewood alongside Benoist, with special guest star, Two and a Half Men’s Jon Cryer.

