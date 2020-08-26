Joe Exotic’s husband Dillon gives update on Tiger King season 2 filming

Dillon Passage, the husband of Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic, has revealed that he appears in season two of the Netflix docuseries.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain today, he said: “I’ve done a little bit of filming for that [season two].”

“I do not know the release date but it’s going to be very interesting because it will tell a little bit of Joe’s arrest and afterwards.”

He continued: “I know there’s going to be some phone call recordings of Joe that is going to be in it. There is no filming since he’s incarcerated.”

His husband Exotic, who was the star of Tiger King’s first series, is currently serving a 22 year sentence in prison for animal abuse charges and a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin.

Netflix has not yet confirmed whether a second instalment of the wildly popular wildlife/true-crime docuseries is on the way, however the show’s producers have previously teased season two, while according to The Hollywood Reporter, an extra episode is in the works.

Passage also told Good Morning Britain hosts Adil Ray and Ranvir Singh that Joe is hoping for a Presidential pardon. “So the pardon, Joe’s legal team are sending out the requests for it next week or the week after. They are driving a car all the way to DC to deliver it in person.”

“We all know the situation, the people who are actually in Joe’s life. We know he was confronted with this plot to take out Carol [Baskin],” he said. “He was put in this position where he was already in a really depressed mental state and that was kind of taken advantage of by someone he thought he could trust.”

He continued: “There is loads of evidence that proves it, that was not used in the court case, that was thrown out by the judge. There was another agenda by multiple little corporations in the animal world working against Joe.”

“A lot of people were trying to keep him out of the business and a lot of it is going to come to light during this pardon. And if not the pardon, if it’s rejected, the appeals process is really going to show the world exactly the situation that has happened.”

The Netflix miniseries debuted on the platform in April, with over 34.3 million subscribers tuning in to watch Exotic and Baskin’s big cat rivalry within the first 10 days of its release.

RadioTimes.com has contacted Netflix asking for comment.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6pm.