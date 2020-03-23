The seven-episode series delves into the true story behind eccentric zookeeper Joe Exotic, from his obsession with big cats to his long-running feud with animal activist Carole Baskin - which ultimately landed him in prison.

It's a wild, twisty ride, with many viewers taking to Twitter to express their thoughts, including Kim Kardashian.

Everyone is clear it's crazy...

More like this

As in the craziest thing you'll watch.

It's so engrossing, it seemingly has the power to stop you from constantly checking the news, as a fan pointed out.

Some are also labelling it their #NetflixAndQuarantine watch.

The docuseries fills the gap left by the likes of Making a Murderer, Cheer and Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened (which was made by the same people behind Tiger King), all of which gripped viewers and launched their subjects to fame.

If you want to know what other great telly to watch and when to watch it, check out our TV Guide to keep up to date with the latest scheduling.

Advertisement

Tiger King is now available to stream on Netflix.