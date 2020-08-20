When is Riverdale season 5 coming to Netflix? Cast, news and more

Riverdale has established something of a cult following since it debuted in the CW back in 2017, and although the mystery drama has gone in some unusual directions, perhaps the biggest shock to viewers last season was that the series was forced to end early.

The fourth run was cut short at 19 episodes after filming was halted back in March as the coronavirus pandemic began to cause disruption in the industry – ending on a cliffhanger

Fans are eager for the next outing of the series, desperate to find out what will happen at the long awaited prom episode, and now showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has shared a first-look image of the event, which he says will be the first episode back.

Read on to see that image, in addition to everything else we know about Riverdale season five so far.

*Warning: spoilers ahead for Riverdale season four*

Will there be a Riverdale season 5? When will it be released?

Absolutely. Back in January, The CW confirmed a fifth season of the outlandish show, which is based on the Archie Comics, was in the pipeline.

While it was originally scheduled to air this coming October, the impact of the pandemic may impact upon the planned premiere date.

Pre-production for the show resumed in August 2020, according to a tweet from showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, while Lili Reinhart later confirmed that the series was about to begin filming again.

We’ll keep this page updated with the latest news on the release of Riverdale season five.

The CW is also set to launch Riverdale’s first spin-off, Katy Keene, which follows “the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — including fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (played by Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City.”

Katy Keene’s official synopsis continues: “This musical dramedy chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio.”

This might only be the beginning of an expansion for the Riverdale universe – though CW president Mark Pedowitz insisted in August 2019 that there are currently no more spin-offs in development, he said the network is “always open when Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa, Riverdale showrunner] comes in and talks about other Riverdale characters”.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, Pedowitz also named Riverdale as one of three shows – along with light-hearted crime series In The Dark and sports drama All American – that now defined the network. “We transitioned from a female-skewing network in 2010, ’11 and ’12 to more male-focused with Supernatural and now we’ve shifted back a bit with Riverdale, All American and In the Dark to something different.”

Who’s in the cast of Riverdale season 5?

While details of the next season’s cast have not yet been announced, what we do know is that Jughead’s dad, F.P. Jones (Skeet Ulrich), will not be making a return.

As he revealed to TV Line, Ulrich has decided to “move on to explore other creative opportunities”. (He is about to star alongside Tom Hanks in new film Bios.)

During a recent Instagram Live , Ulrich revealed he had quit the show because he “got bored creatively”.

“How’s that? That’s the most honest answer,” he added frankly.

His co-star Marisol Nichols, who played Hermione Lodge, is also confirmed not to be returning as a series regular.

Back in February, Riverdale creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement: “Part of life in ‘Riverdale’ — and part of growing up — is saying goodbye to people.

“I’m grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavors. FP and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they’re always welcome back in Riverdale.”

What will happen in Riverdale season 5

While most of the plot is under wraps, so far we know a couple of things that will definitely happen.

For one, we know that we’ll finally be treated to the prom episode that was originally planned for season four, with showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa saying on Instagram, that it would be the first episode back, adding, “Rest assured, ALL the queens will reigning SUPREMELY next season!”

Aguirre-Sacasa had previously told TV Line back in May that the prom and graduation episodes are “big, emotional episodes”.

He added, “There’s a lot of stuff with the characters that we’re still playing out, so it felt like maybe what we’ll do is start with the last three episodes.

“After being with the kids at the high school for four years, you kind of don’t want to take graduation away from them. So what we’re doing is picking up right where we left off for the first three episodes.”

It also looks like there will be a huge time jump, with star Lili Reinhart confirming that the show will jump forward seven years.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Reinhart said, “We’re actually doing a seven-year time jump into the future so we’re not going to be teenagers anymore.

“I’m really psyched about it. I think it will be really nice to play an adult. But I also really appreciate that Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa], our showrunner, said let’s revamp. So we’re not just stuck in high school for seven seasons.”

Why was Riverdale season 4 cut short?

Riverdale season four ended on 19 episodes – instead of the expected 22 – because the coronavirus halted production on the show, cutting the season short.

This meant that a key prom episode, originally due to air as episode 20 in season four, will now kick things off for season five, as the high schoolers don their glad-rags and buckle up for some serious drama.

“When it became clear that we weren’t gonna be able to finish the season, the first thing I kind of did was look at episode 20 to see if we could cobble together an episode from that,” showrunner Robert Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly.

“Though we actually shot the prom, where a lot of dramatic stuff happened, there were so many emotional scenes with Archie and Veronica and Jughead and Betty that it felt like we just couldn’t quite do it.”

Aguirre-Sacasa’s comments hint at a possible reckoning for the ‘love square’ between the central four characters, Betty, Veronica, Archie and Jughead, after Archie and Betty shared a kiss – cheating on their respective partners – during season four, episode 17.

“We haven’t heard or seen the last of the song that Archie wrote for Betty [during season four, episode 18], and right at this moment where they should be celebrating everything, a lot happens,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “It’s pretty dramatic what happens at prom with Varchie.”

Could this be the end of Archie and Veronica as a couple? Will Jughead also break things off with longtime girlfriend, Betty – or will Archie’s song reignite her old feelings for him, making her the one to betray Jughead?

And what will this all mean long-term for the Riverdale teen residents as they graduate high school and head off to college?

Riverdale writer Ted Sullivan also revealed in a tweet that season four was due to include a “heavy” episode focussing on Toni (Vanessa Morgan), which some fans are guessing will focus on her past sexual assault.

The pandemic derailed production & there was a heavy Toni ep coming up. We'll still do it, but you'll have to now wait for S5 instead of S4. S4 is unfortunately now shorter, ending w 419 (which I wrote with James DeWille & directed by @madchenamick). But it has a fun cliffhanger! — Ted Sullivan (@karterhol) April 18, 2020

This episode will now also be postponed to form part of season five.

Riverdale season 5 trailer

With production only just getting underway, we’re still a while away from a trailer just yet – but showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa did post a sneak preview photo to Instagram of the prom episode, showing Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) together. Check it out below:

And while announcing that production was back underway on Twitter, Aguiree Sacasa also shared a teaser poster which shows a mystery woman running away from a truck, seemingly terrified, at Riverdale’s city limits.

At long last, the offices are open and we are in pre-production on Season 5 of #Riverdale!! ????????❤️????????????‍????☠️???????????????? pic.twitter.com/nFnqTLxziO — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) August 17, 2020

Riverdale seasons one to four are available on Netflix.