Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Riverdale season 5’s return date confirmed

Riverdale season 5’s return date confirmed

Archie and the gang will return for the rest of season five.

Betty (Lili Reinhart) in Riverdale

Published:

Season five of Riverdale will finally pick up where it left off following an official release date announcement.

Advertisement

After a mid-season hiatus, Riverdale is set to return on The CW in the US on Wednesday 11th August, launching the remainder of its fifth season.

That means we can expect the series to premiere on Netflix shortly afterwards for UK viewers.

Riverdale season five previously returned to US screens on 20th January 2021 on The CW, with new episodes being available from 8am the following day on Netflix UK.

The much anticipated Riverdale time jump has now finally happened in the series, with a seven-year leap forward in events.

However, that doesn’t mean we’ve said goodbye to any major cast members: KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Casey Cott and Madelaine Petsch have all returned in main roles for the new series.

Season five kicked off with a prom sequence that had been originally intended for season four; the coronavirus halted production on the show, cutting the fourth season short.

“When it became clear that we weren’t gonna be able to finish the season, the first thing I kind of did was look at episode 20 to see if we could cobble together an episode from that,” showrunner Robert Aguirre-Sacasa previously told Entertainment Weekly.

“Though we actually shot the prom, where a lot of dramatic stuff happened, there were so many emotional scenes with Archie and Veronica and Jughead and Betty that it felt like we just couldn’t quite do it.”

Advertisement

Riverdale is streaming now on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide. Plus, our Drama hub has all the latest news.

Tags

All about Riverdale

Betty (Lili Reinhart) in Riverdale
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
Selection of spirits from Flaviar

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

£40 off an annual Flaviar Exclusives membership

Get offer