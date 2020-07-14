When is The Last Kingdom season five on Netflix?

The Last Kingdom fans will be thrilled to hear that Netflix’s historical fiction series, which follows a fierce warrior navigating England’s dangerous early years, has been renewed for season five.

The series debuted on BBC Two back in 2015, but transitioned to a new home on the streaming service three years later, which gave it the freedom to go bigger (and bloodier) in scope.

Based on the novels by Bernard Cornwell, The Last Kingdom stars Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred of Bebbanburg, a Saxon man who was raised among Vikings and finds his loyalties torn between the two warring cultures.

The action-packed fourth season debuted in April, bringing more shocking deaths and ambitious battles, while also introducing several important new faces that are set to be hugely influential moving forward.

The creators have teased that the new episodes will feature Uhtred’s “greatest heartbreak,” which is no small promise given that the previous batch of episodes contained a tragic death that left fans inconsolable.

Alongside his personal journey, The Last Kingdom will also continue to offer insight into how England came to be, as the season four finale left Northumbria as the final remaining Viking stronghold.

Here’s all your essential information on The Last Kingdom season five:

When is The Last Kingdom season five coming to Netflix?

CONFIRMED: The Last Kingdom is returning for a fifth season on Netflix, which will continue the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg during England’s early years.

Executive producer Nigel Marchant said: “We are really proud of The Last Kingdom, which continues to entertain audiences all over the world. We had such a tremendous response to the last season, so are thrilled to be bringing it back for season five on Netflix. With such a loyal fanbase, we’re excited to give viewers a chance to follow Uhtred on the next stage of his quest.”

There’s no word yet on when The Last Kingdom season five will be released, but the show’s usual 18-month production cycle could be extended due to complications caused by coronavirus.

The series announced its return in a video on its social media profiles, featuring star Alexander Dreymon telling his colleagues the good news:

Who will be in the cast of The Last Kingdom season 5?

There are no confirmed details about who is returning for season five, but certain members of The Last Kingdom cast seem all but guaranteed to reprise their roles.

Chief among them is Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred of Bebbanburg, who experienced some terrible trauma last season when an attempt to reclaim his ancestral land went horribly wrong.

Check out our article on The Last Kingdom’s real history for more information on how Uhtred’s story ties in with actual events and royal figures.

Emily Cox is also likely to reprise her role as Uhtred’s childhood friend-turned-nemesis Brida, who was last seen giving birth alone in the woods.

Mark Rowley, Ewan Mitchell and Arnas Fedaravičius have become real fan favourites as Uhtred’s loyal allies, so here’s hoping that they stay by his side for many more adventures to come.

On the viking side, Haesten (Jeppe Beck Laursen) is still alive against all odds, while Sigtryggr (Eysteinn Sigurðarson) has partnered up with Uhtred’s daughter, Stiorra (Ruby Hartley).

In Winchester, season four left the Saxon royals in a state of turmoil, so expect to see more of Timothy Innes as King Edward, Millie Brady as Lady Aethelflaed and (possibly) Eliza Butterworth as Lady Aelswith – more on that below…

Many of these actors appeared in the aforementioned video celebrating the season five renewal, which suggests they will indeed be reprising their roles.

The Last Kingdom season five plot theories

Season five will consist of another 10 episodes on Netflix, based on books nine and ten of The Saxon Stories: Warriors of the Storm and The Flame Bearer.

The official synopsis says: “The fifth instalment will see Uhtred realise his destiny is more than just Bebbanburg: it is tied to the future of England itself. Charged with training King Edward’s first-born son Aethelstan as a warrior, Uhtred’s ambition will have an even higher purpose. But to achieve this destiny, Uhtred will have to face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss.”

Fans will no doubt be concerned about who or what Uhtred could lose in the season to come, as the show hasn’t been afraid to kill off beloved characters in the past.

In addition to this, we expect to see more on the developing relationship between Uhtred’s daughter Stiorra and enigmatic Viking warrior Sigtryggr, who appear to have formed a genuine connection under unlikely circumstances.

Where season four saw the Saxons and Danes broker a fragile peace, expect that to be disrupted before too long, with the introduction of yet another formidable warlord: Ragnall Ivarson.

That said, don’t expect The Last Kingdom to follow those novels to the letter, as the Netflix adaptation has been known to make major changes to The Last Kingdom books.

For example, in Cornwell’s stories, Eadith becomes Uhtred’s lover, but the series has instead planted a romantic subplot between herself and his charming ally, Finan. Let’s hope there’s not a love triangle on the cards!

Executive producer Nigel Marchant gave RadioTimes.com an insight into where the plot could go next: “I think we want to tell the story of these separate kingdoms coming together and how that union happens, and also does Uhtred get back to Bebbanburg? Does he get his dream? Does he find his legacy? And what’s his involvement in bringing these kingdoms together?”

The Last Kingdom season five: Is Aelswith alive?

One of the biggest mysteries left hanging at the end of season four is whether Aelswith survives her poisoning at the hands of the treacherous Aethelhelm.

Eliza Butterworth, who has played Aelswith since season one, told RadioTimes.com: “It was really exciting to play her in those more sensitive sides, not only emotionally but also now physically, we really see her completely unravelling and becoming so weak.

“And those around her feeling complete and utter sympathy and realising that they do need her around. It’s quite sad to maybe see her go, so we don’t know.”

In the celebratory video shared to The Last Kingdom’s social media channels, the cast seemed similarly uncertain about the fate of Aelswith in season five.

Alexander Dreymon says: “Big caveat though: we don’t even know if you’re going to be alive, Eliza.”

“I have a feeling I might not be,” she replies.

It looks like we’ll have to wait and see whether Aelswith pulls through, but Uhtred does seem confident in the season four finale that she has the strength to survive.

Is there any behind-the-scenes content?

Fans looking for a fix of The Last Kingdom while they wait for details about season five should head over to the show’s official YouTube channel, which features numerous videos with the cast and crew.

Get a glimpse into a typical day for the likes of Alexander Dreymon, Mark Rowley and Emily Cox, or get an insight into the show’s impressive fight choreography and costume design.

The channel is also home to video editions of The Last Kingdom podcast, which features plenty of jokes between co-hosts Dreymon, Rowley and Arnas Fedaravičius.

In addition, if you’re still reeling from the events of season four, check out RadioTimes.com‘s live Q&A with Alexander Dreymon, Eliza Butterworth and Nigel Marchant, where we discuss all the major developments.

