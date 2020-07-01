When is Lucifer season 5 on Netflix? Release date, cast and everything you need to know

As if it wasn’t enough that Netflix rescued Lucifer from eternal damnation (also known as cancellation), the streaming service has since renewed it for an additional TWO seasons, meaning we have plenty more devilishly good stories to look forward to.

There has been a difficult wait for details on the upcoming fifth season, but we finally know more about what to expect when the series returns later this summer.

Showrunner Ildy Modrovich has teased fans on Twitter by saying that they’ll love Detective Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) even more after watching season five, which also has some highly experimental instalments up its sleeve.

For starters, we’re confirmed to be getting the show’s first ever musical episode, which will apparently offer a compelling story reason for elaborate theatrics and feature a guest appearance from singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson.

In addition, some amazing new pictures have been released for a special “noir” episode of Lucifer, which will be entirely black-and-white in homage to the crime serials of years gone by.

On top of that, Lucifer has officially been renewed for season six as well, with a “final, final” outing for Tom Ellis confirmed to be in the pipeline.

In fact, scripts for the sixth season are already being written, as the show’s talented creative team are hard at work (remotely) to ensure that Lucifer goes out with a bang.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming season of Lucifer…

Is there going to be a season 5 of Lucifer?

Yes! Netflix renewed the show for a fifth season in June 2019, which was initially intended to be the final outing for Lucifer and his allies – but that looks like it may no longer be the case.

TV Line reported in March 2020 that Netflix is considering extending the series for a sixth season, with star Tom Ellis renewing his contract for a potential return. Don’t get your hopes up just yet as we’re still awaiting confirmation, but things certainly look to be moving in the right direction…

In the meantime, Netflix has expanded season five from an initial order of 10 episodes to a meatier 16, putting the upcoming series at a similar to earlier instalments.

The season will be split in two, as Ellis previously confirmed: “Netflix is going to drop eight episodes, and then there’s going to be a little break, and then they’re going to drop another eight episodes.”

#Lucifer Season 5 just got a HELL of a lot better — and bigger! We've added six more hours, for a grand total of 16 episodes! pic.twitter.com/HILzaacpsb — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 26, 2019

When is Lucifer season 5 released on Netflix?

Season five part one will be available to watch on Netflix from Friday 21st August 2020. The date was announced on the show’s official Twitter account.

News: Lucifer S5 Part 1 arrives on 21 August. Hell yes. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 22, 2020

The date won’t be much of a surprise to Lucifer fans – on Sunday 21st June, fans spotted a release date on Lucifer’s Netflix title page, which read: “Season 5 Part 1 Coming August 21.”

However, the announcement was quickly removed by the platform and no longer appears on the webpage. Netflix hasn’t confirmed whether this was an accidental leak or an intentional marketing ploy.

How can I watch the previous series of Lucifer?

Season four of Lucifer is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix, the streaming provider that willed it into existence. However, due to an existing licensing deal, earlier episodes are yet to be added.

You’ll have to head over to Amazon Prime Video if you want to stream the first three seasons of Lucifer in the UK, but these older instalments are expected to make the leap to Netflix eventually – there’s just no word on exactly when…

What is Lucifer about?

Lucifer is a fantasy comedy drama revolving around Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis), a fallen angel who is fed up with his demanding role as the King of Hell, so decides to become a consultant with the LAPD instead, naturally.

Based on a character created by Neil Gaiman for The Sandman comic-book series, Lucifer has superhuman strength and invulnerability, as well as the power to make people tell him their secret desires.

Over the course of the series, Lucifer and his allies take an a wide array of supernatural threats – but they will be facing perhaps their most unique challenge yet in season five.

The tenth episode of the upcoming season will be a “bloody” musical. Yes, that’s right, the devil himself will be breaking into song and dance – but reportedly there will be a legitimate reason for it.

Speaking to EW about the episode, titled ‘Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam’, showrunner Ildy Modrovich said: “We wanted to have a real grounded story reason why they’re singing and dancing, and not just, ‘Oh, this is going to be the one where everybody sings and dance’.

“It’s been a little game of Tetris [planning the episode] but it’s super fun. It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be just such a bucket list thing for me.”

Singer Debbie Gibson will be appearing in the musical episode as a controlling mother, but that’s all we know so far.

EW went on to premiere some brilliant pictures of season five’s upcoming noir episode, which will see the beloved series take on the aesthetic of a crime serial from the 1950s.

The journey back in time will unfold in an episode called It Never Ends Well for the Chicken, exploring Lucifer’s first ever case and set against the backdrop of old Hollywood.

Modrovich added: “Tom Ellis is made for this style. He kind of is Cary Grant. I think there’s always been something about his portrayal of Lucifer [that’s] old school, that harkens back to the extravagance and elegance of old Hollywood and just noir.’”

What happened in the previous seasons of Lucifer?

There’s a handy video on Twitter – narrated by Ellis – recapping the first three series, which you can watch below.

excuse me, do you have a moment to talk about our dark lord and savior? #lucifer pic.twitter.com/EEHIkrTk2a — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) April 19, 2019

Lucifer series four saw the devil spiral through an identity crisis. After killing Cain and his devil face finally being revealed to Chloe (Lauren German) in the series three finale – not to mention the return of his first girlfriend Eve (Inbar Lavi) – Lucifer was finding it difficult to reconcile his role as the King of Hell with the good person he was becoming.

The season four finale saw Lucifer eventually return to hell after being hunted down by demons, with the intention of being both the devil and the good angel he truly wants to be – after a tearful goodbye with Chloe.

What was the #SaveLucifer campaign?

Following Fox’s decision to cancel Lucifer in May 2018, there was a huge social media campaign for the show’s revival.

Netflix picked up the series in June 2018 after monumental support for the series on Twitter under the #SaveLucifer hashtag.

Showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich said the #SaveLucifer campaign played a significant part in Netflix’s decision to revive the show.

“They really noticed it,” Henderson told TV Line. “The fans were heard, and that’s the biggest thing that we should convey. They saw the passion of the fans, and apparently a number of people over there just like the show.”

When the fifth season of Lucifer was initially planned to be the last, another fan campaign launched to keep the show on the air for longer – which might have been how season six talks got off the ground…

Sorry I’ve been quiet on this issue. Truth is, it’s cuz I’m torn. So much of me could do #Lucifer forever. But I’m also immensely grateful YOU & @netflix gave us the chance to continue our story together. And I know S5 is going to be a love letter to our #Lucifans so… ????❤️???? https://t.co/8SHeLOqYMy — Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) June 17, 2019

Who is in the cast of Lucifer season five?

Tom Ellis and Lauren German will reprise their roles as Lucifer Morningstar and Detective Chloe Decker.

Dennis Haysbert has also been confirmed as the great Almighty and Lucifer’s previous boss, who was voiced by author Neil Gaiman in season 3. Gaiman wrote the graphic novels the show is based on.



Kevin Alejandro could be back as Detective Dan Espinoza, alongside Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez and Rachael Harris as Dr Linda Martin, among others.

Inbar Lavi could also be back as Eve, with Henderson saying: “We loved working with Inbar. As you can see in the season, she’s absolutely fantastic. The question becomes, as we get into our room, how much story would we have for that character?

“We set her off on an amazing new starting point for her life, so I think that’s one of the first thing we’ll discuss. My hope is, in whatever way, that’s not the last you’ve seen of Eve.”

Will there be a sixth season?

Lucifer season six is looking increasingly promising, following the news that series headliner Tom Ellis has agreed to renew his contract.

The actor, who plays Lucifer Morningstar, became involved in lengthy negotiations with Netflix, but Deadline reports that he is now signed on to reprise his role if a sixth season is ordered.

And showrunner Ildy Modrovich has laughed off rumours that Ellis could be replaced for the sixth series by Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder, after speculation had been circulating on social media.

We’re still awaiting an official confirmation, but season six looks to be a very real possibility…

Lucifer is available to stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You can also check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.