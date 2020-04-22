First came Bake-Off, then the Sewing Bee – now floristry is the next wholesome hobby to get the competition treatment in The Big Flower Fight.

Advertisement

Here’s everything we know about the botanical battle…

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What is the premise of The Big Flower Fight?

The Netflix series, hosted by comedians Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou, will see florists, sculptors and garden designers “face off in a friendly floral fight” for the chance to design a sculpture for London’s Royal Botanic Gardens.

Ten creative teams will compete to create “the biggest, boldest garden sculptures” across eight one-hour episodes.

Floral expert Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht will be judging the competitors’ garden installations.

When is The Big Flower Fight on Netflix?

The floral face-off will plants its roots on Netflix on Monday 18th May.

How can I watch it?

The Big Flower Fight will be available on Netflix.

Netflix memberships range from £5.99 to £11.99 per month, depending on the quality of your membership. The platform offers a one month free trial, after which users are charged £8.99 a month for the standard subscription.

Who presents The Big Flower Fight?

The Big Flower Fight is presented by comedians Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou.

Vic Reeves is best known for Vic and Bob – his double act with Bob Mortimer. The comedian and musician has appeared on multiple panel shows since 2000 and had small roles in Inspector George Gently, Shakespeare & Hathaway – Private Investigators and Coronation Street.

Natasia Demetriou rose to fame as Sophie in Stath Lets Flats, and has since landed a main role in BBC2’s vampire mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows.

Advertisement

The Big Flower Fight will be available on Netflix from 18th May. If you’re looking for what to watch next on the streamer, check out our round-up of best Netflix TV series.