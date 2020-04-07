17 of the best comedies on Netflix to watch now

With all the hype over its dramas and documentaries, sometimes it’s easy to forget that Netflix can give us a good old laugh too. Searching for ‘comedy’ tends to bring up films, which is no bad thing, but if you look a bit closer there are loads of sitcoms and comedy dramas to keep you entertained.

Here’s our pick of 17 of the best shows to get you giggling – from old classics that you’ll enjoy watching again and again to newer shows that have got everyone talking (and laughing) across the globe.

Enjoy…

Friends

It only seems right to start with the most popular TV show ever made. Gen Z might turn their noses up because of a few outdated jokes, but for most of us this series has a special place in our hearts. Whether you were watching for Ross and Rachel’s will-they-won’t-they love affair, Joey’s silliness or Phoebe singing about smelly cats, it’s a show that defined a generation and can be rewatched over and over again. While we’ve just about quelled the urge to ask for ‘The Rachel” at the hairdressers, we’ll never stop wanting to be mates with this lot.

Although it’s never hard to find this series somewhere on the telly (we’re not complaining, these are the kind of repeats we love!), Netflix gives us the chance to either binge a series from start to finish or hand pick our favourite episodes – the one with Ross’s sandwich, the one with the apartment swap, the one where Ross and Rachel were on a break – whichever one you fancy. The dream.

The Office

Never has a Slough paper merchants got so much attention. This was the comedy that changed everything: almost every funny show that followed for the next few years was directly influenced by The Office and the mockumentary series soon made an international star out of its lead actor and co-writer Ricky Gervais.

Gervais played David Brent, a boss who made you cringe with his terrible jokes and desperation to be famous, but who was ultimately a decent bloke. While he came up with game show formats in his office, Tim (Martin Freeman) would be mercilessly winding up office geek Gareth (Mackenzie Crook), by putting his stapler inside a jelly or hiding his chair. Mostly it was to impress receptionist Dawn (Lucy Davis), in the hope that one day she might leave her nightmare fiancé, Lee.

Romance, pranks and big laughs made this unmissable viewing – and it’s still just as funny today.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

A show about a 29 year old woman escaping from 15 years of enforced confinement in a bunker, imprisoned by a doomsday cult leader, doesn’t sound like a barrel of laughs! But this is a bizarrely joyous and upbeat sitcom from the brilliant mind of Tina Fey.

As Kimmy (played superbly and sweetly by Ellie Kemper) breaks out into the real world everything is new and surprising. Rather than being traumatised she’s like a Disney princess, finding happiness in everything she sees. Kimmy ends up living with fabulous aspiring Broadway star Titus and working as a nanny for vain, self-centred mum Jacqueline, played 30 Rock star Jane Krakowski. As she gets to grips with the big bad world it turns out she is much smarter than most of the people who have been living in New York City their whole lives.

Watch out for Jon Hamm, who is a million miles from Mad Men as the cult leader.

Peep Show

David Mitchell and Robert Webb are all grown up now, with wives, children and columns in posh newspapers. But in their early days they gave us a brilliantly fresh sitcom that would become Channel 4’s longest running comedy (airing from 2003-2015). It no doubt would have carried on for longer had David and Robert not deemed themselves too old for it.

The double act played Mark and Jez – one’s a socially awkward loan manager, one’s a childish slacker. They met as students, hailing themselves the ‘El Dude Brothers’ and together they’re two dysfunctional flatmates trying to fit into the adult world. Spoiler: they fail. Spectacularly. Again. And again. And again.

Everything about this show felt energetic and exciting – not just the performances and the jokes, but also the camera work. We see everything from the characters’ point of view, meaning the actors sometimes have cameras strapped to their heads to achieve this effect (seriously!). It all helps to create the show’s unique perspective – while comedies about losers are commonplace, this series always felt distinctive.

Watch out for Oscar winner Olivia Colman, who stars as Mark’s love interest, Sophie. She went to Cambridge with David and Robert, and worked extensively with them before Hollywood beckoned.

Grace and Frankie

Everything about this show is a treat. Firstly, reuniting 9-5 legends Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin – amazing idea! Secondly, getting to watch the two of them on fiercely funny form in a sitcom, incredible. And then of course the show itself.

The concept is fresh and hilarious: two 70-something women are plunged into chaos when their husbands announce that they are gay and in love with each other. As they set up a new life together, Grace and Frankie are left wondering what the future holds for them. Although they are very different women, who have never been that keen on one another, they find solace in their shared frustrations and begin to form a friendship when they are forced to move in together.

The show has proved such a hit that it has now become the longest-running Netflix original show, with a seventh and final season on its way soon.

Gavin & Stacey

Few shows are as warm, relatable and funny as this one. If last year’s Christmas special reminded you just how much you love this British sitcom, go back to the start and watch the early episodes, when Gavin and Stacey fell in love and Nessa and Smithy fell into a ‘friends with benefits’ arrangement…

James Corden and Ruth Jones created sitcom magic with a simple story of two families brought together by a young couple. We’ll never stop giggling at Uncle Bryn’s grudge match with the sat nav, Pam’s conversion to vegetarianism and Smithy’s aversion to sharing a Chinese takeaway. It’s Nessa’s incredible life story that gives us the biggest laughs though – her little black book includes celebs, MPs and members of HearSay, and she’ll top even the most outrageous anecdote with her own incredible tales.

Who knows, re-watching the series might give us a few more clues about what happened on the infamous fishing trip too!

Derry Girls

If you’ve seen and adored The Inbetweeners, Derry Girls will be right up your street. It holds back on the all-out crudeness of the English #lads adventures, which probably boosts Derry Girls’ appeal. The show follows the girl gang, loosely led by Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), through life as Catholics living in Northern Ireland during the early 90s.

Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) and Orla (Louisa Harland) are joined by Michelle’s bewildered English cousin James (Dylan Llewellyn) at Our Lady Immaculate Girls’ School led by deadpan nun Sister Michael (Siobhan McSweeney).

Lisa McGee has produced an absolute gem in Derry Girls, with truly poignant, emotional moments threaded through overwhelming daft comedy in seamless fashion. Special shout-out to Granda Joe – played by Game of Thrones’ Ian McElhinney – for his jibes at the expense of son-in-law Gerry (Tommy Tiernan). You’d expect his relentless pursuit to grow tiresome, but with each passing sparring session, their fractious relationship just escalates.

Schitt’s Creek

A brilliant Canadian sitcom about a deliciously entitled family discovering what life is like when all your money runs out. The show, which is currently on its sixth season, follows the privileged, once-wealthy Rose family, who attempt to rebuild their lives in the amusingly named titular town.

Dad Johnny bought Schitt’s Creek as a joke in 1991, when money was no object. Now, it’s the only place they can think of to go, and they are hoping for a hero’s welcome, but they are in for a rude awakening. You’d think, if you owned the town, you could at least expect a comfy bed for the night but reality is much grimier…

Forced to live in adjoining motel rooms, the family of four – including grown-up spoilt children David and Alexis – have to make the best of a bad situation. A nightmare for them to live through, a delight for us to watch.

Dead to Me

Christina Applegate puts in a career-best performance in this brilliantly binge-worthy black comedy from writer Liz Feldman, which became the must-see, most-talked-about Netflix show when it dropped last May.

The set-up is pleasingly original and completely gripping: Jen loses her husband in a hit and run accident and is consumed by her loss. Against her better judgement she attends a group grief counselling session and begrudgingly starts talking to Judy. They bond over mutual loss and quickly become firm friends, turning to each other in their darkest hours, much to Jen’s great surprise…

However, one of the women is guarding a terrible secret that threatens to upend their friendship and derail both of their lives entirely. It’s a touching, funny and addictive exploration of bereavement and female friendship with a gripping, soapy undercurrent that will have you telling yourself that one perennial Netflix lie, “I’ll just watch one more episode before bed.”

Get it watched before season two comes along later this year.

The Good Place

Kristen Bell stars in this fantasy comedy US TV series. She plays the role of Eleanor Shellstrop who is welcomed to the afterlife, the Good Place, by Ted Danson’s ‘Michael’. The Good Place is essentially a highly-selective, cherry-picked utopian society designed by Michael.

Eleanor quickly realises she was sent to the Good Place accidentally as it is exclusively reserved for those who have lived ‘righteous’ lives. She is forced to conceal her dubious ways as she adapts to the new way of life – or death.

The single-camera sitcom is surprisingly sophisticated in its exploration of morals and ethics, weaving in philosophy with varying degrees of subtlety throughout. It’s hard not to be sucked into wonderment at times while soaking up The Good Place, but at its heart this is a deft comedy.

BoJack Horseman

You’ve no doubt seen a cartoon horse parading about your Netflix home screen at some point over the last few years, but BoJack Horseman is actually an adult animated comedy series and has garnered a cult reputation online for its black comedy and surreal humour. The brainchild of Raphael Bob-Waksberg, BoJack ran for six seasons before drawing to an ambiguous close, typical of the show.

Some critics have genuinely hailed BoJack as one of the greatest TV series’ of all time – including non-animated shows. The show tells the story of an anthropomorphic horse, voiced by Will Arnett, a has-been star from a ’90s sitcom who intends to return to the public eye with an autobiography. Far from a child-friendly cartoon, the series covers a diverse range of topics from depression, addiction, racism and sexism to name but a few.

It’s a truly unique, league-of-its-own dark comedy that should command great respect for the way in which it handles huge topics in its own quirky manner.

Friday Night Dinner

As far as a show’s premise goes, it’s a basic one. It’s just… well…. it’s just Friday night dinner at the Goodman household. Producer Robert Popper was brought up in a secular Jewish household, and brings his experiences literally to the table for a comedic look at the traditional meal of Shabbat.

Tamsin Greig and Paul Ritter take up the mantle of parents Jackie and Martin, with Inbetweeners star Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal playing the roles of sons Adam and Jonny. Of course, no two meals are the same, and virtually no meals go as planned, with frequent spontaneous visits by the iconic figure of loopy neighbour Jim Bell (Mark Heap) and numerous pranks by the boys dominating the should-be reverent family occasion. Jim is textbook meme material, with bizarre anecdotes, snippets and catchphrases aplenty. Shalom everyone!

The relatable humour extends beyond Jewish communities with so many hallmarks of middle-class UK life coming to the fore in this typically British self-deprecating take on life.

Sex Education

You might think that revisiting teenage sexual experiences would be no laughing matter, but this hilarious, intelligent show proves otherwise. Otis is a teenage boy unable to spend his evenings doing what a lot of teenage boys might be doing, and while he’s struggling to get any satisfaction, his mum Jean, played to perfection by Gillian Anderson, couldn’t be more relaxed about the whole thing. She’s a sex therapist after all, and every time she tries to talk to her son about intimacy he becomes more repressed about it.

But life changes when Otis realises he can sell his mum’s advice to his fellow pupils, all of whom are facing their own sexual insecurities. As we see Otis become more confident we also follow his best friend Eric, as he becomes more open about his sexuality and Maeve, the coolest girl in school who is facing her own demons. One of the biggest shows of the decade, and rightly so.

Rick and Morty

The cult of Rick and Morty truly took over the world in 2017, several years after the launch of its first season on Netflix in 2014. Pickle Rick was an inescapable social media sensation for weeks on end, while the fandom spilled out into the wider world when a McDonald’s publicity stunt involving a limited release of Szechuan sauce – featured in the show – sparked riots across the US with police called to multiple restaurants after the condiment ran out of stock, much to the fury of queuing fans.

Circling back to the show itself, Justin Roiland – voice of both title characters – and Dan Harmon put their minds together to create the madcap animation phenomenon, a sort of surrealist parody take on Back to the Future. The selfish, alcoholic Rick drags his grandson Morty along on numerous inter-dimensional travels in realms akin to those of Futurama.

The cynical, often fourth-wall smashing, comedy is not for everyone, with some episodes falling a little flat – in a purely subjective sense – but the show is mostly filled with outstanding comedy, clever commentary and writing, and is well worth at least dipping your toes in the water.

Episodes

Matt Le Blanc is a total star in this show, ripping apart his reputation at every turn and completely unafraid to take the mickey out of himself. Green Wing actors Tamsin Greig and Stephen Mangan play married British TV writers Sean and Beverley, whose sitcom Lyman’s Boys makes them hot property. After much persuasion they reluctantly go to Hollywood to make an American version of the show, but to their absolute horror they instantly lose all creative control over their programme.

The plot changes so that the story is unrecognisable, the script is torn to shreds and worst of all they are forced to cast Friends star Matt Le Blanc, who is completely inappropriate for the lead role. Eventually they begin to thaw towards Matt as they hear more about his life, but the creative process is difficult and exasperating. Will Sean and Beverley’s relationship survive it? Hilarious, intelligent and beautifully observed, we really love this show.

The IT Crowd

Look at their faces! A young Richard Ayoade and Katherine Parkinson star in this much-loved Channel 4 sitcom alongside a shaggy haired Chris O’ Dowd. Matt Berry also starred in the series about an IT department where very little work got done.

“Have you tried turning it off and on again?” has since been trotted out in spectacularly poor Irish accents in every office and home in the land since The IT Crowd was fired out to the nation. Killer episodes include a look into the tense underground world of street Countdown, Jen believing she possesses the entirety of ‘The Internet’ in a small black box, and an infamous trip to see GAY! A Gay Musical…

As with every top tier comedy series, the stellar cast of recurring characters in this one provide some wonderfully weird moments with an honourable mention to Noel Fielding as basement-dwelling goth Richmond.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Truly one of the most binge-able, easygoing series you’re likely to find anywhere.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is hardly a deep-dive into the psyche of police detectives and the criminal underworld – instead, it’s a terrific playful comedy following the misadventures of the boyish, immature Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), eager-to-impress Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) and a host of other wacky individuals under the stoic, often despairing stewardship of Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher).

Each of the characters brings something special to the table, whether it’s Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) the loveable try-hard or super sarcastic lone wolf Gina Linetti (Chelsea Peretti). There’s a vibe of The Office (US version) throughout as the 99th precinct engages in just about every activity possible outside of their professional remit.

It’s hard not to fall for the show’s bouncy charm with some hilarious recurring themes and very cleverly written episodes including the must-watch annual Halloween Heists. Noice.

