Riverdale season four suspended amid coronavirus fears

Production has been halted on teen drama Riverdale, after a member of the crew came into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

The show, which airs on Netflix in the UK, is currently filming its fourth season, continuing the moody reimagining of classic Archie Comics characters.

It is not yet known whether the crew member has contracted the virus, but the production will not resume until their medical tests have returned.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros TV said: “We have been made aware that a team member from Riverdale, which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation. We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member.

“The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. Out of an abundance of caution, production on Riverdale is currently suspended.”

Riverdale stars KJ Apa in the lead role as high schooler Archie Andrews, alongisde Lili Reinhart as Betty, Camila Mendes as Veronica and Cole Sprouse as Jughead.

The show’s suspension is the latest coronavirus setback to hit the entertainment industry, following Tom Hanks and his wife’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis and the delay of No Time To Die and Peter Rabbit 2, as well as filming difficulties for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Riverdale is available to stream on Netflix.