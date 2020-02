50 of the best movies on Netflix right now

Looking for a great film to watch right now?

Advertisement

Well, Netflix has thousands of movies from which to choose – from brilliant dramas and historical tales to action thrillers, comedies and Oscar-winning flicks from the biggest names in the business, so you’ve come to the right place.

But there can be such a thing as too much choice, right? Well, don’t despair, we’ve whittled down the huge amounts of titles to just 50 of the very best films for your viewing pleasure.

What’s more, we’re updating this page regularly, so keep checking back for new recommendations of what to watch…

Last updated 20th February 2020

Clueless

Would you believe a loose adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma plonked down squarely in Beverly Hills 90210? Well, that’s the setting for this screamingly funny satire-cum-put-on, which perfectly captures the inanities of 1990s teen America. Alicia Silverstone is a delight as Cher, the chic but dippy blonde who’s devoted to improving the love lives of her Rodeo Drive-shopping high-school girlfriends, even though she can’t sort out her own…

Watch on Netflix

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

The long-awaited sequel PS I Love You is finally here, so if you haven’t already, now’s a perfect time to catch the original hit. A sweet, precisely executed romcom, which serves as an homage to the best films of the genre from the 1980s and 90s. Lana Condor stars as Laura Jean Covey, a Korean-American high-schooler whose world is turned upside down when a box of private love letters that she penned to her crushes is distributed to its intended recipients. Watch out for a breakout performance from mini Mark Ruffalo, Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky). Watch on Netflix

Trainwreck

This wildly funny film, from director Judd Apatow, is the screenwriting debut of spunky stand-up and sketch show favourite Amy Schumer, who also stars. A journalist (Schumer) lives her life by her father’s maxim that monogamy never works, and has spent her adult life enjoying freedom from commitment. When she is sent to interview a doctor, an attraction develops between them, and she begins to wonder if there might be something to be said for a stable relationship…

Watch on Netflix

Dunkirk

A director at the top of his game, Christopher Nolan takes on British wartime history with this tour-de-force treatment of the miracle of Dunkirk. This utterly immersive epic plunges the viewer into a three-pronged story that unfolds on land, sea and air with the life-and-death ordeals. Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance and Harry Styles star.

Watch on Netflix

Marriage Story

A story about a couple (played by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver) who decide to get divorced, this just may be a modern masterpiece from writer/director Noah Baumbach. It will make you laugh. It will make you smile. And if you are married, it will make you pray that you never get divorced…

Marriage Story has already been racking up the awards with six nominations at the 77th Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, winning an award for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture too. That’s on top of its eight nominations at the 25th Critics’ Choice Awards, three at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards, and five at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards. It also got six nominations at this year’s Oscars, with Laura Dern walking away with the Best Supporting Actress statuette.

Watch on Netflix

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

The late-midlife crisis of a fading Hollywood star (played by Michael Keaton) is the basis of this surprisingly profound, Oscar-winning satire about life and success in the age of social media.

Watch on Netflix

The Irishman

A passion project long in the making, Netflix’s The Irishman sees director Martin Scorsese reunited with Robert De Niro for their ninth collaboration. The gangster biopic centres on Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran (De Niro), who recalls his involvement in the disappearance of his longtime friend Jimmy Hoffa (played by Al Pacino). You may want to carve out some time to dedicate to this one though, it’s 3 hours 30 minutes long.

Watch on Netflix

Jaws

Many of us won’t forget the first time we saw that film about a seaside resort named Amity that is terrorised by a great white shark. Police chief Martin Brody (played by Roy Schneider) orders the beaches to be closed, but the corrupt mayor and local businessmen insist they stay open – with tragic results.

Watch on Netflix

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The NeverEnding Story

In German director Wolfgang Petersen’s 1984 fantasy tale, a young boy is drawn by a magical book into a wondrous alternative world that is threatened by evil forces… Watch on Netflix

El Camino: a Breaking Bad Movie

Aaron Paul leads this hotly anticipated spin-off film from the beloved TV series, as we finally find out what happened to Jesse Pinkman after his escape from captivity…

Watch on Netflix

The Two Popes

Here’s a mouthwatering prospect: two veteran British thesps in a barnstorming, virtual two-hander based on a play by screenwriter Anthony McCarten. Anthony Hopkins plays doubt-ridden, conservative Pope Benedict XVI as a wounded bear during his meeting with his reluctant and progressive successor Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) – later Pope Francis – at the former’s Italian retreat in 2013… The film was been nominated for two Oscars.

Watch on Netflix

The Great Hack

In an era when data is king, this documentary, “a terrifying exposé of information mining“, will make you think twice about clicking away your personal details…

Watch on Netflix

Advertisement

Click through to the next page for more movies on Netflix