When is Vikings spin-off Vikings: Valhalla on TV? What will it be about?

Vikings fans dreading the end of the show’s final season towards the start of 2020 won’t have to wait too long for their next helping of epic Norse drama, with a new spin-off series currently in the works.

Vikings: Valhalla will come from the show’s original creator Michael Hirst – here’s everything we know so far…

When will Vikings: Valhalla be streaming?

We don’t have a date yet, and the show is yet to go into production – so it could still be a while yet before we hear more news. When taking into account that the first season will reportedly run for a whopping 24 episodes, it seems likely it will be a rather a long shoot – but we’ll keep you updated when we hear more.

One thing we do know is that the show will stream on Netflix, unlike the original Vikings series which was made for the History Channel in the US and has traditionally been broadcast on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

What is Vikings: Valhalla about?

Set 100 years after the events of the original show, Netflix says the series is set to follow the “most famous Vikings who ever lived.” Characters will include legendary figure Leif Erikson as well as Freydis, Harald Harada and Norman King William the Conqueror, who will all “blaze new paths as they fight for survival in an ever-changing and evolving Europe.”

Channing Dungey, Netflix’s vice president of original series, said, “Vikings: Valhalla promises to be everything that fans love about the franchise: heart-pounding, unstoppable action rooted in rich characters and dramatic storytelling that shines the light on family, loyalty, and power.”

Will it feature characters from the original series?

Given that the show is taking place a century after the events of the original, you’d be forgiven for imagining there won’t be much in the way of crossover between the two series.

But speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Michael Hirst teased that we could see some familiar faces. He said that the show was, “leading up to 1066 and the invasion of England by a descendant of Rollo – so you may well see the odd familiar face.” Intriguing…

Who is attached to the project so far?

Die Hard writer Jeb Stuart will serve as showrunner, while many of the crew from the original Vikings series, including executive producer Morgan O’Sullivan, will return.

There’s no casting news as yet – but we’ll update this page as and when information filters through.