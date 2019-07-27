When is Marvel TV series Hawkeye released on Disney+?

Although Jeremy Renner once wished to kill off Hawkeye, the Avenger’s expert archer has unexpectedly evolved into one of Marvel’s most beloved heroes. In fact, the most badass bowman in the MCU is now getting his own TV show on upcoming streaming service Disney+.

Advertisement

But what will the show be about? And who will star? Here’s all you need to know…

When will the Hawkeye TV series be on TV?

Hawkeye is currently on target for a late 2021 release on Disney+. Fingers crossed the service will be available in the UK by then…

Who’s in the cast of Hawkeye?

Jeremy Renner will once more pick up the quiver of Hawkeye AKA Clint Barton, marking his sixth time playing the character on screen.

It’s currently unknown who will play Kate Bishop, a young woman who Hawkeye will train into a formidable archer. This will be a different character from the girl he trained in Avengers: Endgame, who was credited as Lila Barton (played by the daughter of director Joe Russo, Ava).

It’s expected that Linda Cardellini, who played Clint’s wife Laura in the Marvel films, will make an appearance, but this isn’t yet confirmed.

What’s the plot of the Hawkeye TV series?

Although huge chunks of the story are unknown, Marvel has said the series will centre on Hawkeye passing on his mantle and bow to the young Kate Bishop. We also know the series will be set after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

As the show is taking place towards the end of phase four of the MCU, it’s likely it will set up events for a later Avengers movie.

Who is Kate Bishop?

In the comics, Katherine Bishop becomes Hawkeye’s protege after becoming rescued by the Avengers when taken hostage by one of her father’s criminal enemies. Like Hawkeye, she doesn’t have any superpowers herself and is inspired by him to join the Young Avengers.

Advertisement

In many stories, she also teams up with Hawkeye to take on street-level crime, rather than the more extreme adventures enjoyed by other superheroes.