Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Netflix cancels Santa Clarita Diet after three series

Netflix cancels Santa Clarita Diet after three series

The zom-com starred Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant

Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix)

Santa Carita Diet has been cancelled by Netflix after three series.

Advertisement

The dark comedy starred Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant as estate agent couple Sheila and Joel, who led fairly normal lives until Sheila turned into a flesh-eating zombie.

Santa Clarita Diet’s ten-episode third season, which landed on Netflix in March, will be its last.

“The world had never known a ‘zom-com’ until Santa Clarita Diet and we’re indebted to creator Victor Fresco for bringing this idea to Netflix,” said Netflix in a statement.

“To their endless credit, the incredible Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant were totally game, with an uncanny knack for comedy that brought Sheila and Joel Hammond to vibrant life, even though one of them was undead.”

Advertisement

While Netflix does not release viewing figures, the cancellation has come as a surprise given Santa Clarita Diet’s good reception from critics.

Tags

All about Santa Clarita Diet

Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Bonding_S01E03_10m22s14929f_R

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Woman watching TV on a laptop computer

Everything you need to know about BritBox – BBC and ITV’s answer to Netflix in the UK

TRIPLE FRONTIER (2019) - pictured L-R: Oscar Isaac ("Pope") and Ben Affleck ("Redfly") Photo by Melinda Sue Gordon / Courtesy of Netflix TF_DAY37-0495.RAF

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Percelle Ascott and Sorcha Groundsell, The Innocents (Netflix, EH)

Meet the cast of The Innocents