The best rom-com movies to watch on Netflix

Here’s a heartening stat for you: in the past year, over 80 million Netflix users (two-thirds of all subscribers) have watched a rom-com on the service.

For all the dark sci-fi series and Cloverfield movies, it’s clear that romantic comedy movies are alive and well on Netflix, even as the genre becomes more and more rare at the box office.

Check out our list of the best rom-com movies available to watch on Netflix right now below.

Set it Up

This Netflix original starring Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell (alongside Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs) evokes the good old days of romantic comedy when Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan led the genre. It finds two assistants attempting to strike up a romance between their overworked (and tyrannical) bosses. Watch on Netflix

La La Land

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone exhibit immense chemistry in this Oscar-nominated musical from Damien Chazelle about a jazz pianist and a struggling actress who strike up a romance in the City of Angels. Watch on Netflix

One Day

The film adaptation of David Nicholls’ 2009 best-seller follows revisits best friends Emma Morley (Anne Hathaway) and Dexter Mayhew (Jim Sturgess) every year on St Swithun’s Day, as they navigate their way through the struggles of adult life – before hopelessly falling in love. Watch on Netflix

When Harry Met Sally

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan star as the eponymous duo – two friends who vow to resist the urges to turn their relationship romantic. That was the plan, anyway… Watch on Netflix

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Julia Roberts tries to sabotage her platonic pal’s wedding after realising her true feelings for him. Watch on Netflix

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

Steve Carrell and Keira Knightley are the unlikely couple at the heart of this heartwarming tragicomic romance about two lonely souls who find each other just as the apocalypse looms. Watch on Netflix

Nick and Nora’s Infinite Playlist

Two twentysomethings bond over an affinity for the same brand of indie folk/pop (think Devendra Banhart and Vampire Weekend) when they meet on a wild night out in New York City. Watch on Netflix

Annie Hall

Woody Allen’s semi-autobiographical masterpiece, about the troubled relationship between comedian Alvy Singer (Allen) and the original manic pixie dream girl Annie Hall (Diane Keaton). Watch on Netflix

13 Going on 30

A nerdy teen gets what she wishes for after her birthday party goes awry – she wakes up having aged 17 years. Sounds rough, right? Luckily her older self is Jennifer Garner. Watch on Netflix

Crazy Stupid Love

Before the days of La La Land, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling proved their electrifying chemistry in 2011’s Crazy Stupid Love. Think Love Actually meets mid-life crisis, beaten down dad Cal Weaver (Steve Carrell) takes advice from ladies’ man Jacob Palmer (Gosling) on how to seduce women after he learns wife Emily (Julianne Moore) had an affair. Watch on Netflix

The Notebook

Ryan Gosling strikes again in this tear-jerking romance. In South Carolina, poor mill worker Noah Calhoun (Gosling) falls for rich socialite Allie (Rachel McAdams), before the pair are torn apart by the Second World War. When Allie meets another man, Noah returns, and the pair realise their romance is not over. Watch on Netflix

Before We Go

A walk-y, talk-y romcom in the style of Richard Linklater’s Before Sunrise, starring Alice Eve as a young wife who gets robbed before boarding a train to Boston, where she meets a musician (Chris Evans) who takes her on an all-night adventure. Watch on Netflix

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

The ups and downs of impending parenthood, with Cameron Diaz, Anna Kendrick, J-Lo, Cheryl Tweedy, Chris Rock and Dennis Quaid. Watch on Netflix

P.S. I Love You

After losing her husband (played by Gerard Butler) to a brain tumour, Holly Kennedy (Hilary Swank) still feels his presence after discovering a series of letters he left her to read. Watch on Netflix

Adventureland

Jesse Eisenberg plays an awkward wannabe journalist who takes up a job at a tacky amusement park in Pennsylvania and sparks up a romance with his aloof co-worker Emily (Kristen Stewart). Watch on Netflix

To All The Boys I Loved Before

Starring Lana Condor, the Netflix Original film follows Junior year student Lara Jean Covey who finds life at high school gets turned upside down when her secret love letters get mailed out to her crushes. Panic ensures. Watch on Netflix

About Time

Domhnall Gleeson does his best Hugh Grant impression with the latest of Richard Curtis’ offerings. When Tim Lake is 21, he discovers, like all the men in his family, that he can travel through time – a power he commits to use to find true love. Watch on Netflix

When We First Met

Another Netflix original romance, Noah uses a magical Photo Booth to revisit the past to try and convince his crush Avery to fall in love with him. Watch on Netflix