Former Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal set to lead new Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian

The actor is reportedly in talks to play the "lone gunfighter" at the heart of the series, which is set to launch on Disney's new streaming service in 2019

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Pedro Pascal attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Former Game of Thrones and Narcos star Pedro Pascal is reportedly in talks to lead Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian.

The previously announced show is a spin-off series created by Iron Man director, Jon Favreau, and is set to launch on Disney’s streaming service Disney+ in 2019.

Pascal had previously been rumoured for the starring role, and now Variety reports that the actor has been offered the character and talks are underway.

It is likely that he would be taking up the role of the “lone gunfighter” at the heart of the series, which is set in the outer reaches of the galaxy after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order (in other words, between episodes VI and VII).

Favreau has already enlisted a host of top notch directors to helm episodes including Bryce Dallas Howard (who’s father Ron has just directed the Han Solo spin-off film), Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) Dope’s Rick Famuyiwa and Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones).

Disney+ is expected to launch in late 2019 in the United States (and hopefully in the UK, too), and The Mandalorian is expected to be one of its first shows.

All about The Mandalorian

