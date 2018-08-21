Accessibility Links

Lucifer casts Eve for series four of revived Netflix drama

Prison Break actress Inbar Lavi will star alongside Tom Ellis in the newly-saved series

Lucifer has cast its Eve, signing up former Prison Break actress Inbar Lavi for the revived series.

The 31-year-old actress will join Tom Ellis in series four of the sci-fi drama, which was saved earlier this year by streaming giant Netflix after it was cancelled by Fox.

Lavi confirmed the news on Instagram, posting a picture of herself with the hashtag #Eve (of Adam and Eve fame), alongside a snake and apple.

As well as playing Sheba in Prison Break, Israeli actress Lavi has starred in the Bravo series Imposters and made cameos in Son’s of Anarchy, the Charlie’s Angels TV series and Entourage.

Shooting for the upcoming season of Lucifer kicked off in August 2018, with Ellis and his co-stars Aimee Garcia (Ella), Rachael Harris (Dr Linda) and Kevin Alejandro (Detective Douche) recording a video message for fans, thanking them for campaigning to save the show.

Showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich told TV Line that the #SaveLucifer campaign played a big part in Netflix’s decision to revive the show.

“They really noticed it,” said Henderson. “The fans were heard, and that’s the biggest thing that we should convey. They saw the passion of the fans, and apparently a number of people over there just like the show.”

