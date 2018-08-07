Accessibility Links

House of Cards season 6 release date confirmed

Netflix has revealed when the final season of the political thriller starring Robin Wright will be unveiled

(Netflix)

Netflix has revealed the release date for the sixth and final season of House of Cards.

RadioTimes.com has confirmed that season six of the political thriller will be released on the streaming service on Friday 2nd November 2018.

Star Robin Wright leads the cast as Claire Underwood after Kevin Spacey was dropped from the series.

The release date means the final season will begin almost exactly a year after Netflix confirmed that it would be severing all ties with Spacey following a number of sexual assault allegations made against the actor.

At the time a spokesperson confirmed that “Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey.”

Production resumed following significant re-writers at the end of January 2018. The series was forced to miss its usual spring release date because of the changes.

In December, Michael Dobbs, the author of the original House of Cards novels, told BBC Radio 4 that “The poor [writers] have been sweating over their candles and pens.”

“It’s been really, truly difficult,” he added, “but what [producers] Media Rights Capital, Netflix and the writers have done is superb. They have set some standards and they have come back with some fine, fresh new creative stuff.”

The Crown - Matt Smith, Peter Morgan, Claire Foy - Writer/Creator Peter Morgan with Matt Smith (Prince Philip) and Claire Foy (Queen Elizabeth II) (Netflix, TL)

As a special Independence Day teaser revealed, the sixth and final season will focus on Claire Underwood as she takes centre stage following her rise to the presidency. It’s still not yet clear however how the show will write Frank Underwood out of the story.

Season six will see veteran actors Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane join the cast in as-yet unknown roles, alongside Australian actor Cody Fern (American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace).

A new poster announcing the date for the upcoming episodes shows Claire seated alone, on a marble chair matching Abraham Lincoln’s seat at the Lincoln Memorial.

House of Cards season 6 poster
The new poster for House of Cards season six confirms that the series will return on Friday 2nd November 2018 (Netflix)
Netflix’s Cindy Holland, vice president of original series at the streaming service, recently said that they had “always planned for season six to be the final season”, calling the final episodes “a fitting end” to House of Cards.

