Netflix drops ominous House of Cards season six teaser on Independence Day

Claire Underwood is in charge and on her own in the new trailer: "Happy Independence day to me"

House of Cards season six – its first without Kevin Spacey – is just around the corner, and now Netflix has dropped a short new teaser to mark that most American of days, Independence Day.

The clip sees Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood, who has usurped her husband as President of the United States, sitting in a life-sized version of Abraham Lincoln’s seat from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC.

“Happy independence day… to me,” she says. Check it out below.

It has been a tumultuous few months for the streaming service’s flagship drama.

Back in October, production on the new season was halted after Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp alleged that Kevin Spacey had sexually assaulted him in 1986 when he was 14 years old. Eight current and former members of the House of Cards cast and crew subsequently came forward to accuse Spacey of sexually inappropriate behaviour, and the star was abruptly axed from the show.

After an extended production break, it was revealed in December that an eight-episode sixth and final season would be filmed this year, with Wright in the lead role. Subsequently, it was announced that Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane would join up with the cast for its final run of episodes.

House of Cards season six will be released on Netflix in Autumn 2018

