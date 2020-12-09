When is The Holiday on TV this Christmas? How to watch and stream online

The Holiday is, this author would argue, probably the best Christmas rom-com – certainly a contender for the top spot.

Bridget Jones can keep her Diary, and Richard Curtis’s Love Actually can sit back down – The Holiday surpasses its rivals purely because it’s the only romantic comedy ever in existence that cast Jack Black as a male lead – a move we fully support!

Yes, it may be a very sugary-sweet movie, but it still manages to warm our hearts with the festive feels and i remains a go-to every year.

But where are you able to watch this modern Christmas classic? Here’s all you need to know.

Is The Holiday on TV Christmas?

Yes! The festive flick is getting an airing on ITV2 on Friday 18th December at 8pm and then again on ITV on Boxing Day at 10:45pm.

If you’re a Sky or NOW TV subscriber, The Holiday is also airing on both Sky Cinema Christmas and Sky Cinema Drama throughout the festive period – on Wednesday 9th December at 10:15pm, Saturday 12th December at 1:40pm and 10pm, Wednesday 16th December AT 9:40pm and Sunday 20th December at 9:40am and 8pm.

Get a NOW TV entertainment pass right now for £7.99 a month.

Where can I watch The Holiday online this Christmas?

It seems two of the big streamers here in the UK know how important it is that we all get to watch The Holiday whenever we want as both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have it ready to stream.

Or you may rather own the movie and have it take pride of place in your DVD or Blu-Ray collection.

What is The Holiday about?

A festive feel-good rom-com, here is the official synopsis for The Holiday: “Dumped and depressed, English rose Iris agrees to swap homes with similarly unlucky in love Californian Amanda for a much-needed break. Iris finds herself in a palatial Hollywood mansion while Amanda navigates the lanes of a picture-perfect English village. Soon enough, both lovelorn ladies bump into local lads perfect for a romantic pick-me-up.”

The Holiday cast

As mentioned this is a rom-com that stars Jack Black which makes it worth checking out even just for curiosity’s sake! Other than Mr Black, the main cast is headed up by Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Kate Winslet with appearances from the likes of Rufus Sewell, Eli Wallach and Ed Burns.

check out our guides to the best Christmas TV, the best movies on TV this Christmas or find something to watch with our TV Guide