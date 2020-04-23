30 film anagram questions for your home pub quiz

Love it or loathe it, everyone knows that aa good pub quiz isn’t complete without one essential thing – the anagram round. And with virtual quizzes popping up all over the place through House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom and Messenger, anagrams are going to become all the more common.

is here with an anagram round devoted to films you can use next time you host an online gathering. Here are 30 scrambled movie titles – make sure you don't peek at the answers underneath…

And once you’re done, why not try our music pub quiz, TV pub quiz, film pub quiz, sport pub quiz, Netflix pub quiz, Harry Potter pub quiz , Marvel pub quiz, geography pub quiz, comedy anagrams pub quiz and Disney pub quiz for size?

Anagrams

In Attic 2 Deal 8 Trays Chopys Corky He that forged That Deep Red Ham Is Thiner Wheat Odor Fizz Cub Flight Respect OK Nile Thing Votes in UK Damp Siren His Drill Scents Mat Ban El Law God Ol Leafs The Carb Plank Pair Jars Suck Rum Pet Frogs Not Pug Wheel Loan Throat Perry Gather Seven React Monk Heights Inn Stroll Regards Cotton Squid Dice USA War Nod

Answers

