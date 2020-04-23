Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. 30 film anagram questions for your home pub quiz

30 film anagram questions for your home pub quiz

Go the extra mile by offering more than just questions at your next virtual pub quiz

B25_25594_R James Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to shoot in NO TIME TO DIE, a DANJAQ and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Nicola Dove © 2019 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Love it or loathe it, everyone knows that aa good pub quiz isn’t complete without one essential thing – the anagram round. And with virtual quizzes popping up all over the place through House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom and Messenger, anagrams are going to become all the more common.

Advertisement

To give you a headstart RadioTimes.com is here with an anagram round devoted to films you can use next time you host an online gathering. Here are 30 scrambled movie titles – make sure you don’t peek at the answers underneath…

And once you’re done, why not try our music pub quiz, TV pub quizfilm pub quizsport pub quizNetflix pub quizHarry Potter pub quiz Marvel pub quiz, geography pub quiz, comedy anagrams pub quiz and Disney pub quiz for size?

Anagrams

  1. In Attic
  2. 2 Deal 8 Trays
  3. Chopys
  4. Corky
  5. He that forged
  6. That Deep Red
  7. Ham Is Thiner
  8. Wheat Odor Fizz
  9. Cub Flight
  10. Respect
  11. OK Nile Thing
  12. Votes in UK
  13. Damp Siren
  14. His Drill Scents
  15. Mat Ban
  16. El Law
  17. God Ol Leafs
  18. The Carb Plank
  19. Pair Jars Suck
  20. Rum Pet Frogs
  21. Not Pug
  22. Wheel Loan
  23. Throat Perry
  24. Gather Seven
  25. React Monk
  26. Heights Inn
  27. Stroll
  28. Regards Cotton
  29. Squid Dice USA
  30. War Nod

Answers

Advertisement
  1. Titanic
  2. 28 Days Later
  3. Psycho
  4. Rocky
  5. The Godfather
  6. The Departed
  7. The Irishman
  8. The Wizard of Oz
  9. Fight Club
  10. Spectre
  11. The Lion King
  12. Knives Out
  13. Spider-Man
  14. Schindler’s List
  15. Batman
  16. Wall E
  17. Goodfellas
  18. Black Panther
  19. Jurassic Park
  20. Forrest Gump
  21. Top Gun
  22. Halloween
  23. Harry Potter
  24. The Avengers
  25. Rocketman
  26. The Shining
  27. Trolls
  28. Doctor Strange
  29. Suicide Squad
  30. Onward

Tags

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Daniel Craig in Skyfall

20 James Bond questions for your home pub quiz

A poster for Avengers: Endgame (Disney)

30 Marvel questions for your home pub quiz

Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban Unit © Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.

20 Harry Potter questions for your home pub quiz

LEFTBANK PICTURES FOR ITV QUIZ MATTHEW MACFADYEN,SIAN CLIFFORD,MICHAEL SHEEN AND HELEN MCCRORY STAR. EPISODE 2 Pictured: MATTHEW MACFADYEN as Charles Ingram,SIAN CLIFFORD as Diana Ingram and MICHAEL SHEEN as Chris Tarrant. This image is the copyright of Leftbank Pictures and is only to be used in relation to QUIZ.

Quiz becomes biggest TV drama of the year so far