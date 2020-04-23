30 film anagram questions for your home pub quiz
Go the extra mile by offering more than just questions at your next virtual pub quiz
Love it or loathe it, everyone knows that aa good pub quiz isn’t complete without one essential thing – the anagram round. And with virtual quizzes popping up all over the place through House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom and Messenger, anagrams are going to become all the more common.
To give you a headstart RadioTimes.com is here with an anagram round devoted to films you can use next time you host an online gathering. Here are 30 scrambled movie titles – make sure you don’t peek at the answers underneath…
Anagrams
- In Attic
- 2 Deal 8 Trays
- Chopys
- Corky
- He that forged
- That Deep Red
- Ham Is Thiner
- Wheat Odor Fizz
- Cub Flight
- Respect
- OK Nile Thing
- Votes in UK
- Damp Siren
- His Drill Scents
- Mat Ban
- El Law
- God Ol Leafs
- The Carb Plank
- Pair Jars Suck
- Rum Pet Frogs
- Not Pug
- Wheel Loan
- Throat Perry
- Gather Seven
- React Monk
- Heights Inn
- Stroll
- Regards Cotton
- Squid Dice USA
- War Nod
Answers
- Titanic
- 28 Days Later
- Psycho
- Rocky
- The Godfather
- The Departed
- The Irishman
- The Wizard of Oz
- Fight Club
- Spectre
- The Lion King
- Knives Out
- Spider-Man
- Schindler’s List
- Batman
- Wall E
- Goodfellas
- Black Panther
- Jurassic Park
- Forrest Gump
- Top Gun
- Halloween
- Harry Potter
- The Avengers
- Rocketman
- The Shining
- Trolls
- Doctor Strange
- Suicide Squad
- Onward