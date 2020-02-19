When is The Flash released in UK cinemas? Who is in the cast? What is it about?

The DC Extended Universe has at times been seen as a bit of a mess, with several of the franchise’s tentpole films having been the subject of much criticism.

The presence of Ezra Miller’s The Flash, however, has been seen as a dash of positivity in critically panned films such as Justice League and Batman v Superman, and after a long wait the character is finally set to get a movie all to himself.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Flash…

When is The Flash released in cinemas?

There’s still a little while to wait, but a release date of July 1st 2022 has now been confirmed by DC.

Fans have already had to wait for a very long time to see a standalone film for the Scarlet Speedster, with Miller having already signed on as long ago as 2014 – so by the time we see the film, it’ll be almost a decade after the star agreed to play the character.

Of course in that time the character has appeared in other DC films but it can surely only be good news that he’s finally getting his own movie.

Who is in the cast?

Warner Bros.

As stated, Ezra Miller will take on the lead role of Barry Allen / The Flash. As for the rest of the cast we’ll just have to wait and see, but it’s been rumoured that Gal Gadot will make an appearance as an alternate version of Wonder Woman, and Billy Crudup is likely to return as Barr’s father Henry.

Kiersey Clemons shot scenes as Barry’s love interest Iris West for Justice League, but these were removed from the final cut, so it’s probable she’ll also appear in any Flash solo film.

There is a little bit more clarity surrounding those behind the camera. Andy Muschietti, who helmed both parts of the recent big screen adaptation of Stephen King’s IT, will direct from a script by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee) – after a string of other names had previously been attached to the project.

What is The Flash about?

According to previous announcements, the film will follow events of the Flashpoint comic, which sees the creation of an alternate timeline due to the Flash attempting to travel back in time to save his mother.

Miller has gone on record to say that “our precious DC universe will inevitably be torn asunder to an endless, headache-inducing fabric of multiversality” which certainly sounds… erm… intriguing.

Unfortunately, further details about the plot have not yet been made official, so it’s still anybody’s guess really – but it’s probably safe to expect a whole lot of running!

Is there a trailer for The Flash?

Not yet, but we’ll keep you posted when one emerges from the Speed Force…