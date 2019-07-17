Taika Waititi back on board to direct Thor 4

Good news Marvel fans – Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is coming back to direct a fourth instalment in the series, which follows Chris Hemsworth’s Asgardian superhero.

The news comes at the expense of his proposed adaptation of Japanese Manga Akira, which has been “put on pause indefinitely”, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hemsworth is expected to reprise his role as Thor, though it is in unclear whether he will return as Fat Thor (as seen in Avengers: Endgame) or if he’ll be back in Godlike shape after his stint with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Waititi breathed new life into Thor’s spell in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the highly-stylised Ragnarok, and brought several of his characters – including rock monster Korg, for whom he provides the voice – to Endgame.

This will give Marvel fans some re-assurance that there will be at least one original Avenger hanging around in the post-Snap MCU. Black Widow is due her own solo outing in 2020, but her fate in Endgame has many believing it will be a prequel rather than a continuation of the story.