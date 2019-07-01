What is the best Bond film of all time?

The as-yet unnamed Bond 25 is finally in the works, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as a brooding 007, while Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge is onboard to hopefully inject some fun and feminism into the script.

Due for release in 2020, there’s already been a behind-the-scenes trailer featuring Craig and director Cary Joji Fukunaga in action, as Bond is called out of retirement for a mysterious new mission after a scientist is kidnapped.

Westworld’s Jeffrey Wright reprises his role as CIA operative Felix Leiter in the clip, while Captain Marvel’s break-out star Lashana Lynch plays a new character called Nomi.

The film will mark Craig’s final outing as the martini-slurping British Secret Service Agent (and serial womaniser), paving the way for a fresh new face — and the eleventh consecutive Bond. But with over twenty films spanning over 50 years, which Bond film ranks as the greatest of all time?



