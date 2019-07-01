Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. What is the best Bond film of all time?

What is the best Bond film of all time?

From Skyfall and Octopussy to Goldfinger and Dr No, which 007 outing ranks as the best of all time?

Arterton in Quantum of Solace in James Bond

The as-yet unnamed Bond 25 is finally in the works, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as a brooding 007, while Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge is onboard to hopefully inject some fun and feminism into the script.

Advertisement

Due for release in 2020, there’s already been a behind-the-scenes trailer featuring Craig and director Cary Joji Fukunaga in action, as Bond is called out of retirement for a mysterious new mission after a scientist is kidnapped.

Westworld’s Jeffrey Wright reprises his role as CIA operative Felix Leiter in the clip, while Captain Marvel’s break-out star Lashana Lynch plays a new character called Nomi.

The film will mark Craig’s final outing as the martini-slurping British Secret Service Agent (and serial womaniser), paving the way for a fresh new face — and the eleventh consecutive Bond. But with over twenty films spanning over 50 years, which Bond film ranks as the greatest of all time?


Advertisement

Quiz Maker – powered by Riddle

Tags

All about James Bond (franchise)

Daniel Craig and Idris Elba
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2019-06-14 at 13.47.04

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

Biggest movie releases 2019, YouTube

The biggest movie releases of 2019

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor in To All The Boys I've Loved Before

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Daniel Craig

First look at Bond 25 filming in London