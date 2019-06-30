Accessibility Links

First look at Bond 25 filming in London

And it looks very British indeed

Daniel Craig

James Bond is on Her Majesty’s Very Secret Service in the new 007 movie, as Daniel Craig’s spy finds himself embroiled in a mission while withdrawn from active duty.

And the first look as filming on the as yet untitled Bond 25 moves to London sees Craig spending time with Her Majesty’s Household Cavalry.

In fact, after filming in the more relaxed setting of Jamaica, the London segments of the film look as if they could be full of British pomp and circumstance.

Bond 25 is set for release in the UK on 3rd April 2020 and in the US on 8th April

