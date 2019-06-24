When is Avengers: Endgame released on DVD? Will there be a cinema re-release?

With massive superhero team-up Avengers: Endgame now leaving its cinema life behind, the questions on every Marvel fans’ lips are simple – what’s next? When will the Avengers: Endgame DVD be released, and will there really be a new, extra-footage version coming out?

When is Avengers: Endgame out on DVD?

The Infinity War sequel was originally released in cinemas on the 25th April 2019.

Currently there’s no official DVD release date but its currently believed that Avengers: Endgame will by physically available in August 2019, with a digital release available for download on July 30th.

Is Avengers: Endgame returning to cinemas?

According to Marvel boss Kevin Feige a slightly longer version of Endgame will be returning to cinemas soon.

“Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theatres with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie,” he told Screenrant.

“If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises. Which will be [June 28th].”

UK fans will reportedly also be offered the opportunity to rewatch the movie from June 28th, with an estimated 7 minutes of extra material, and tickets are on sale from Tuesday 25th June from 6pm at Cineworld (other cinema chains have not yet confirmed the release).

Apparently the extra material will largely comprise of deleted or extended scenes, including a post-credits scene (of sorts) as mentioned by Feige above.

What are the reviews like for Avengers: Endgame?

Initial snap verdicts of the Marvel film were VERY positive, saying that the film goes beyond expectations while also being hilarious and a real tear-jerker.

Since then, full reviews have been published that continue the positive reaction to the movie, giving it high praise and good ratings.

You can read RadioTimes.com’s full review here.

Why is it called Endgame? Was that always the title?

Originally, the two films were just going to be called Avengers: Infinity War Part 1 and Part 2 but after months of speculation (and a few misleading quotes from the production team) the title was finally revealed in a trailer for the upcoming film.

Avengers: Endgame is apparently taken from a line uttered by Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange during Infinity War.

The reason for the secrecy was initially said to be that the title would be a spoiler for the end of Infinity War. In reality, Endgame is kind of oblique enough to not have worried, but it’s done no harm to the hype surrounding the Avengers: Infinity War sequel.

As for the meaning, well not only does it pretty much wrap up the 22-film current Marvel movie arc but it’s also about a final clash that is presumably only going to see one side left standing. Yep, Endgame sounds about right.

Is there a trailer for Avengers: Endgame?

The first full trailer for Avengers: Endgame was released a few months ago.

Following the release of Captain Marvel, Brie Larson’s character appearance in the upcoming movie is confirmed in the trailer’s footage.

Beginning in moody black and white before shifting into full teasing technicolour. Watch the video below.

The first, hotly anticipated look was revealed in December 2018, followed by a 30-second teaser of new footage that aired during the Super Bowl in February 2019 and both THOSE trailers can be watched below.

Later, a one-minute-long “special look” clip (which is rather like a normal trailer) was released on Tuesday 2nd April to mark tickets for the film going on sale. It sees Iron Man and Captain America set aside their differences, Iron Man and Pepper Potts reuniting, and the Avengers taking the fight to Thanos. Check it out below.

What will happen in Avengers: Endgame?

The film’s official synopsis reads:

“A culmination of 22 interconnected films the fourth instalment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.”

If you want more specific plot details, you can check out our in-depth coverage here.

How long is Avengers: Endgame?

The length of Avengers: Endgame has been confirmed as 3 hours and 2 minutes, by far the longest Marvel movie to date – and some fans are a bit concerned that watching the whole thing in one sitting might be a bit of an undertaking…

Who’s in the Infinity War sequel?

Brolin’s baddie Thanos faced a vast number of heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s roster, with main Avengers Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Captain America (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johannsson) taking centre stage.

As noted, Brie Larson, Paul Rudd and Jeremy Renner are also back in action, along with Danai Gurira’s Okoy, Karen Gillan’s Nebula and Bradley Cooper/Sean Gunn’s Rocket Raccoon. And now, new posters have suggested that Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, last seen in Thor: Ragnarok could be joining the fray.

Later in the film, Infinity War’s entire cast – including Black Panther,Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and many more – returned, making for the biggest superhero team-up in cinema history.

But is Hawkeye in Avengers 4?

Oh yes.

While Jeremy Renner’s master archer didn’t feature at all in Avengers: Infinity War, directors Joe and Anthony Russo did hint that any characters missing out in the first film (also including Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man) might play a larger part in the sequel.

“We sat down and we found a way to work everybody in – but we have two movies that we’re working with,” Joe Russo told RadioTimes.com, where he acknowledged the absence of Hawkeye from promo material.

“So we figured out a way to bring everybody that we wanted to bring into the storytelling, I think in ways that felt satisfying to us, and so we’re happy with who we got to work with.”

And in the finished film, Hawkeye has a crucial part of play (and actually opens the film). Good things come to archers who wait…

