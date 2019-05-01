Who are the highest paid Hollywood stars?

Ryan Reynolds has generated the highest movie star salary of 2019, ahead of the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Margot Robbie, Will Smith and Tom Cruise. The Detective Pikachu and Deadpool star is set to bank a staggering $27 million for his role in Netflix’s Six Underground, Transformers director Michael Bay’s new action film, according to Variety.

Hot on his heels is Dwayne Johnson, the artist formerly known as The Rock, who is set to take home $20 million for reprising his role as police officer Luke Hobbs in Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. The film, a buddy cop action which also stars Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw (5th on the list, with $13 million for the same flick) Idris Elba (no. 10 with $8 million), Vanessa Kirby and Helen Mirren, is set to be released in the summer.

The list as a whole doesn’t reflect greatly on Hollywood’s gender pay gap progress. The highest paid woman is Emily Blunt in 7th with an estimated $12-13 million for A Quiet Place 2. She’s joined by Margot Robbie (9th) and Gal Gadot (11th), who are taking home $10 million apiece for DC comic book flicks Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman 1984.

Check out the full list of the highest earning stars below.

