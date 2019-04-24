Stan Lee’s final movie cameo will be a “suitable endpoint” and “very fitting,” say Avengers: Endgame directors

The death of comic-book industry legend Stan Lee last year was a sad day for fans of superheroes everywhere, whether they knew the writer and editor from his work creating iconic characters or (more recently) his trademark cameos in Marvel movies.

Now, since Lee’s passing his remaining pre-filmed cameos have been fraught with extra pathos and meaning, whether they be quick and cheerful (as in Captain Marvel) or longer and more heartfelt (as in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), with upcoming crossover event Avengers: Endgame set to be the last of them all.

However, despite the fact that directors Joe and Anthony Russo had no idea they were shooting the last ever Stan Lee cameo when he came to the set, the pair have revealed that the cameo will be a “very fitting” farewell to Stan’s screen appearances – even if they still wouldn’t tell us when and where in the 3-hour movie we’d spot him.

“I think it is a suitable endpoint,” Joe Russo told RadioTimes.com.

“Obviously it was exceedingly sad that this cameo was his final appearance, but I do think what was shot was very fitting.”

And of course, Endgame’s status as a full stop on a whole decade of Marvel movies makes it a fairly appropriate place for Lee to make one last appearance, as noted by Anthony Russo.

“This movie is intended to be the conclusion of this initial 22-movie run that has been the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Russo told us.

“It’s a small miracle that he made it all the way to this moment for a cameo. I can’t believe that this will be his final movie.”

And apparently, even in his short time filming his last cameo for Avengers: Endgame, Lee was still making an impact.

“Having Stan on set….” Joe Russo began. “Look, you have all these movie stars on these movies – and when he would show up on set, it was like everyone turned into a kid again.

“And I include us in that because we grew up reading his comic books and watching his cartoon shows.”

Now, it sounds like Stan will get one last chance to activate our inner childhoods once more – just assuming we don’t get too emotional when he pops up onscreen for the final time.

Avengers: Endgame is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 25th April