The Marvel comic writer, who died aged 95 in November 2018, famously featured briefly in films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe – most recently appearing in Captain Marvel, riding a train and rehearsing lines from the movie Mall Rat.

Discussing his final appearance, Joe explained, “This was his final cameo that was committed to film.

“I grew up as a Marvel fanatic, and watching the Spider-Man cartoon show as a kid with his voice in it. I think anything that affects you as a child really affects you as an adult, sticks with you.”

He continued to Comicbook.com, "So when he would come on set, and we'd hear his voice, it's sort of Pavlovian in a way, where you just become a child again. The whole crew would be like that.

“All these movie stars on set every day, and then Stan would show up, and it was just like people were kids all over again.”

Details of Lee’s bit-part appearance are being held closely to Marvel’s chest, much like the details of Avengers: Endgame itself.

But Anthony is quick to reassure fans that they will be left guessing ahead of the film’s release.

“We spend months and months and months thinking about all the possibilities,” he said.

“So there are a lot of ideas that we run down that are nothing like what the movie ends up being. It's just part of the process.

“There's so many different places you can go with a narrative, that sometimes some of them get somewhat close, but nothing is ever exactly what the movie is, just because there is a level of detail in the movie that goes way beyond.

“Most theories you read online, they take three or four sentences to convey. The movie is a very dense document."

With a runtime of three hours, there’s no doubt Marvel fans will have plenty to say about the film’s final chapter.

Avengers: Endgame is released in cinemas on 25th April