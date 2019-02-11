Bafta Film Awards 2019: Olivia Colman named Best Actress as The Favourite wins big

The Favourite has emerged as the big winner at the 2019 Bafta Film Awards, picking up seven prizes including Best Actress for Olivia Colman, Outstanding British Film and a Best Supporting Actress gong for Rachel Weisz.

“Emma and Rachel, you were the best and coolest and classiest honour guard that I could ever have,” said Colman on stage, adding to her co-stars Weisz and Emma Stone: “As far as I’m concerned all three of us are the same and should be the lead. This is for all three of us – it’s got my name on it but we can scratch some other names on.”

Yorgos Lanthimos’ film – which charts the relationship between Queen Anne (Colman) and two rival female courtiers – proved a hit with the British Academy which also awarded it Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design and Best Make-Up & Hair for its behind-the-scenes talent.

The period comedy-drama had emerged as a frontrunner when the Bafta nominations were announced with 12 nods, followed by Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma and A Star Is Born – all with seven nominations.

Netflix’s Roma – which is a frontrunner at the Oscars later in February – won four awards: the coveted Best Film and Best Director for Alfonso Cuarón, plus Best Cinematography and Best Film Not in the English Language. Meanwhile, Rami Malek was the winner of Best Leading Actor, seeing off competition from Vice’s Christian Bale.

Green Book’s Mahershala Ali picked up the film’s sole award for Best Supporting Actor, while Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman was rewarded with Best Adapted Screenplay, and A Star Is Born was the unsurprising winner of Best Original Music – although Bradley Cooper’s film failed to convert any of the rest of its nominations.

The viewer-voted Rising Star prize – awarded in the past to the likes of John Boyega, Tom Holland and Daniel Kaluuya – went to Black Panther’s Letitia Wright, with the Marvel film also picking up silverware for Special Visual Effects which went to Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse

Best Documentary was awarded to Free Solo, while Beast took home Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for Michael Pearce and Lauren Dark, and Vice picked up its sole award for Best Editing.

The Bafta Film Awards were held at the Royal Albert Hall and hosted by Joanna Lumley.