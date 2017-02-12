Holland made his name with early roles in BBC drama Wolf Hall, In the Heart of the Sea and The Impossible, before hitting international headlines when he was cast as fan-favourite teenage superhero Spider-Man.

He made his debut as the wall-crawler in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, and will reprise the role in solo movie Spider-Man: Homecoming later this year.

"“It’s a dream come true" said Holland of taking on the role. "Everyone wants to be Spider-Man, I’m just the lucky shit who got to do it!”

Holland only met former Spider-Man Andrew Garfield for the first time at the ceremony and says "he's everything I hoped he'd be." He added that he's looking forward to picking Garfield's brains "and seeing if he has any advice for me."

The BAFTAs, hosted by Stephen Fry, were held at London's Royal Albert Hall and attended by the likes of Meryl Streep, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, JK Rowling, Mel Brooks, Nicole Kidman, Prince William and many, many more.