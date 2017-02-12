Bafta Film Awards 2017: winners in full
La La Land dominated the field, with Lion and I, Daniel Blake securing wins for the home country
The Bafta Film Awards take place at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 12th February – but which of the year's top movies will dominate the 2017 ceremony?
La La Land leads the charge and has emerged as the awards season darling, but will it continue its winning streak? RadioTimes.com will be behind-the-scenes at the British Academy's star-studded ceremony, updating the list of winners as they're announced. Stay tuned...
Best Film
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land - WINNER
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Outstanding British film
American Honey
Denial
I, Daniel Blake - WINNER
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Notes On Blindness
Under The Shadow
Leading Actor
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea - WINNER
Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Leading Actress
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl On The Train
Emma Stone, La La Land - WINNER
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Supporting Actress
Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Viola Davis, Fences - WINNER
Best Supporting Actor
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel, Lion - WINNER
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Ken Loach, I, Daniel Blake
Damien Chazelle, La La Land - WINNER
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
EE Rising Star Award
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
Tom Holland - WINNER
Best Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion - WINNER
Nocturnal Animals
Best Original Screenplay
Hell Or High Water
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea - WINNER
Moonlight
Original Music
Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arrival
Mica Levi, Jackie
Justin Hurwitz, La La Land - WINNER
Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka, Lion
Abel Korzeniowski, Nocturnal Animals
Best documentary
13th - WINNER
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes on Blindness
Weiner
Best animated film
Finding Dory
Kubo and the Two Strings - WINNER
Moana
Zootropolis
Best debut by a British writer, director or producer
The Girl With All the Gifts – Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)
The Hard Stop – George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)
Notes on Blindness - Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)
The Pass – John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)
Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers) - WINNER
Best film not in the English language
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
Son of Saul - WINNER
Toni Erdmann
Best cinematography
Arrival
Hell or High Water
La La Land - WINNER
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Best editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge - WINNER
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Nocturnal Animals
Best Make Up and Hair
Florence Foster Jenkins - WINNER
Doctor Strange
Hacksaw Ridge
Nocturnal Animals
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie - WINNER
La La Land
Best Production Design
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - WINNER
Hail Caesar!
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Best Special Visual Effects
Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
The Jungle Book - WINNER
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Sound
Arrival - WINNER
Deepwater Horizon
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
British Short Film
Consumed
Home - WINNER
Mouth of Hell
The Party
Standby
British Short Animation
The Alan Dimension
A Love Story - WINNER
Tough
Bafta Fellowship
Mel Brooks