Tom Hiddleston promises “more mischief” in new Loki streaming series

Following the announcement that his Marvel baddie will be back for his own TV series, Hiddleston has dropped the first hints about what we can expect

Tom Hiddleston in Thor: Ragnarok (Marvel, HF)

This week it was officially confirmed that Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel villain (and sometimes antihero) Loki was returning for a solo series on new streaming service Disney+, to the delight of many fans.

And while we still don’t know much about what the God of Mischief will be up to, Hiddleston himself (who returns to star) has now dropped some hints about the upcoming series for the first time.

“Loki,” Hiddleston wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

“More stories to tell. More mischief to make. More to come.”

If we weren’t excited enough for this series already, this cryptic tease is definitely doing the job – although like many fans, we’re still a little mystified about how Loki will be back in action after being killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War.

Sure, he’s faked his death before, but this time it at least SEEMED fairly real – so maybe the series will be some sort of prequel, showing Loki’s hijinks throughout history as he sows mischief around the Nine Realms.

Or, perhaps more obviously, Loki just took us all for a ride again and we’ll just find him alive and well by the end of next year’s Avengers 4 (which will be released in cinemas many months before Disney+ launches in late 2019).

However it’s pulled off, though, one thing’s for sure – we’ll be more than happy to see this mischief managed.

