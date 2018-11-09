Mickey Mouse corp chairman Bob Iger announced the news in a webcast on Thursday as he delivered fourth quarter financial results.

The Star Wars series will follow the adventures of rebel spy Cassian Andor from Rogue One, with Diego Luna reprising his role.

According to a release by Disney, "the rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire." No release date has been announced as yet.

There's not a huge amount of info about the Loki series, but Disney has confirmed that Tom Hiddleston will star, which will delight fans.

The two series join Jon Favreau's Star Wars show The Mandalorian, and as-yet-untitled shows from the Monsters Inc and High School Musical universes.

The streaming service is set to launch in the US (and hopefully on our shores) in late 2019, and you can sign up for email notifications on its official website Disneyplus.com.