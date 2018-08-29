Doctor Who fans think Matt Smith’s Star Wars casting is impressive… most impressive
And Whovians across the galaxies are already guessing who the former Doctor will play
Fans across this galaxy and one far far away are absolutely ecstatic that Doctor Who lead Matt Smith has reportedly been cast in “a key role” in Star Wars Episode IX.
We don’t yet know whether Smith will play villain or hero, Jedi or Grand Admiral, but fans like writer Neil Gaiman have tweeted that they can’t wait to see him materialise in the next Star Wars instalment.
Great news. Matt Smith is a terrific actor and a hard worker. https://t.co/e35bfXJeyn
— Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 28, 2018
And overall Whovians are VERY excited about the crossover…
MATT SMITH IS JOINING EPISODE IX I DON'T CARE HOW THIS MOVIE TURNS OUT I'M GONNA WATCH IT SO MUCH! MY BOIIIIIIIII! I AM SO HYPED FOR THIS EVEN THOUGH IT COULD BE A DUMPSTER FIRE WHO KNOWS AT THIS POINT! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
— Emma Goldhaber (@emmagoldhaber) August 28, 2018
Impressive
Most impressive #MattSmith #DoctorWho #StarWars pic.twitter.com/QvSFgm8dkC
— 🎮ZOᒪTᗩᑎ ᗯᗩᖇᖇKᗩTIOᑎ🕹 (@Warrkation_) August 28, 2018
Doctor Who Twitter to Star Wars Twitter right now pic.twitter.com/Chon5xj1Ep
— 𝐾𝑎𝑦𝑙𝑎 𝑀𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑒 🔜 Dragon Con (@Maria_Giesela) August 28, 2018
When you see Matt Smith is going to be in #StarWarsEpisodeIX #StarWars #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/VTXkEBiflr
— DingusBringus (@DingusBringus) August 28, 2018
Is it too early to call him MATT SITH? #StarWars https://t.co/Dwch7czqEP pic.twitter.com/VnOG2fGK1W
— Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) August 28, 2018
But who will Smith play? Fans already have some amazing ideas…
I don't know who he's playing in STAR WARS, but Matt Smith SCREAMS "snivelling Imperial Officer" and I hope that he's basically like Hux's subordinate on whom Hux takes out all his Kylo Ren aggression
— Andrew Todd (@mistertodd) August 28, 2018
Please let the Knights of Ren be in Episode IX and have Matt Smith be one of them!! @jjabrams #StarWars #MattSmith pic.twitter.com/s4Z1UPL7tV
— Josh Thomas (@JoshThomas1994) August 28, 2018
Cue people asking if Matt Smith is somehow playing Rey's father in 3….2….1……#starwars
— Karen (@Khallion) August 28, 2018
MATT SMITH WOULD BE A GREAT SASSY PROTOCOL DROID
— 𝓉𝒶𝓂𝓂𝓎 (@benscalligraphy) August 28, 2018
And some actually want Smith to appear as The Doctor in Episode IX (because, let’s face it, The Tardis is a tad more powerful than the Millennium Falcon).
If he actually shows up as #DoctorWho, I will never doubt the future of the #StarWars franchise again. pic.twitter.com/kbrLIuwleX
— Jason Wages 🌊 (@jason_wages) August 28, 2018
In fact, some have noticed that Episode IX has not only cast an ex-Time Lord, but time-travelling actors like Dominic Monaghan (Charlie from Lost), Keri Russell (Felicity Porter in Felicity) and Domhnall Gleeson (Tim in About Time).
tfw you realize Episode IX is stacking the cast with time travelers pic.twitter.com/2lKqnUxLdi
— Alex Zalben (@azalben) August 28, 2018
And others have speculated Smith could use the Tardis to travel back to the events of Episode I to prevent the rise of the galaxy’s most dangerous Sith.
Matt Smith/The Doctor goes back in time, shows Anakin Skywalker what he will become, Anakin never becomes Vader, all the Stars Wars movies are unmade, the end. pic.twitter.com/6yldTKT3ST
— The Studio Exec (@studioexec1) August 28, 2018
Hhm, maybe not the best idea then.