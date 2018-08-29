Accessibility Links

Doctor Who fans think Matt Smith’s Star Wars casting is impressive… most impressive

And Whovians across the galaxies are already guessing who the former Doctor will play

Fans across this galaxy and one far far away are absolutely ecstatic that Doctor Who lead Matt Smith has reportedly been cast in “a key role” in Star Wars Episode IX.

We don’t yet know whether Smith will play villain or hero, Jedi or Grand Admiral, but fans like writer Neil Gaiman have tweeted that they can’t wait to see him materialise in the next Star Wars instalment.

And overall Whovians are VERY excited about the crossover…

But who will Smith play? Fans already have some amazing ideas…

And some actually want Smith to appear as The Doctor in Episode IX (because, let’s face it, The Tardis is a tad more powerful than the Millennium Falcon).

In fact, some have noticed that Episode IX has not only cast an ex-Time Lord, but time-travelling actors like Dominic Monaghan (Charlie from Lost), Keri Russell (Felicity Porter in Felicity) and Domhnall Gleeson (Tim in About Time).

And others have speculated Smith could use the Tardis to travel back to the events of Episode I to prevent the rise of the galaxy’s most dangerous Sith.

Hhm, maybe not the best idea then.

