Sam Heughan says he has “always wanted to play” James Bond

The actor addressed rumours that he could step in when Daniel Craig departs the franchise

Outlander star Sam Heughan has admitted that he would jump at the chance to play James Bond if it was ever offered to him – adding that he has “always wanted to play” the iconic British spy.

Rumours have been swirling for years about who the next 007 will be, but as Daniel Craig defied expectations to sign on for Danny Boyle’s Bond 25, it looks like it’ll be yet another while before we find out. That hasn’t stopped Heughan from dreaming, though – he’s even got an idea about how the film could work.

“I’ve always wanted to play James Bond,” he told The Sunday Post.” It’s a part of every British actor’s legacy.”

Before embellishing on his idea for the franchise: “I would like to see a young Bond in Scotland. Let’s see the beginning, the origin. Look, Bond is a bit of a dinosaur, isn’t he? Daniel Craig began to get an emotional depth to him and maybe we could go further with that.

He continued: “Someone can do the action, and it’s a lot of fun, but [the person playing Bond] must also have gravitas. He must also have a ‘who is he?’ and ‘why is he who he is?'”

Heughan still has at least a further two seasons of Outlander to film beyond the upcoming series four – but the Bond timeline could work out perfectly for him, as Boyle’s film has yet to begin production. Plus, he’s got some experience playing a secret agent thanks to his upcoming film The Spy Who Dumped Me – so, this is a no brainer, really.