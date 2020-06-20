When are UK cinemas reopening? What will they be showing first?

There are a great number of things that people have missed about regular life since the coronavirus lockdown came into effect, with trips to the cinema being one of them.

Advertisement

It’s always a thrill to lose yourself in the escapism that a brilliant film provides, particularly in trying times, so fans will be pleased to here that cinemas will be making a return in the UK next month.

Of course, things won’t be exactly how you remember them and measures will need to be taken to ensure a safe experience for everyone in attendance, but there are plenty of big releases to get excited about.

Here’s everything you need to know…

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When are cinemas reopening in the UK?

Vue – Saturday 4th July (phased)

By law, the earliest that cinemas can reopen in the UK is Saturday 4th July and Vue hopes to lead the charge by reopening “some” of its branches for this date.

An FAQ on Vue’s website reads: “We have been designing operating procedures that can provide the degree of physical distancing required and allow an experience for you our customers and our teams, that is as safe as possible.”

Cineworld – Friday 10th July

Cineworld is planning to reopen its venues in England on Friday 10th July, but this is reliant on the latest government guidelines and which restrictions are enforced at that time.

The chain is awaiting final clarification on opening dates in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

A statement on the Cineworld website says: “We are putting a number of safety measures in place which will allow us to provide a safe environment for our employees and guests. This includes implementing measures such as social distancing, staggered film start and end times, hand sanitising stations, providing staff with Covid-19 specific training and more.”

For more details on Cineworld’s safety measures, click here.

Odeon – TBC July

Odeon is yet to announce a specific date on which it plans to reopen UK cinemas, but it is hoped the chain will resume business next month as well.

A statement on the Odeon website says: “We are busy getting our cinemas ready to reopen safely in July and will confirm details soon.”

Curzon – TBC

It is not yet known when Curzon will be reopening its doors to film buffs.

A statement on the Curzon website explains: “Once we have clear indications from the government that we can make plans to reopen we must be able to guarantee both your safety and the safety of our staff. When we do reopen our cinemas it is likely to be with reduced capacity and with several safeguarding measures in place.”

In the meantime, Curzon’s Home Cinema is streaming acclaimed films now.

What will cinemas be playing when they reopen?

It’s grand that cinemas should hopefully be back in action by early to mid-July, but the fact is that there are no major movies planned for release until later in the month, so what will be on offer?

A deal has been made with studios and exhibitors to compile a collection of films titled Relaunching Cinema: Content for Recovery, which will help to reintroduce cinemas into public life.

The varied list details which films can be shown in cinemas during their initial weeks back in business, including beloved franchises like Harry Potter and Back to the Future, as well as releases from just prior to the lockdown such as Parasite, Onward and Emma.

What new films will be released in cinemas in summer 2020?

Although numerous high-profile films have seen lengthy delays, there are a handful of hotly anticipated blockbusters that are still scheduled for release this summer.

Things are set to kick off on Friday 24th July with Disney’s live-action Mulan, which had initially planned for release back in March, but was pushed back as lockdowns were implemented around the world.

Just one week later, acclaimed director Christopher Nolan returns with another mind-bending sci-fi flick called Tenet, a highly secretive project starring John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman).

On 7th August, children’s favourite Spongebob Squarepants gets another big screen outing with Sponge on the Run, while comedy revival Bill & Ted Face the Music will hit the following weekend.

Closing out the month, Marvel’s long-delayed X-Men spin-off New Mutants is said to finally be releasing on 28th August, but take that with a pinch of salt given the film’s track record.

How many drive-in cinemas are there in the UK?

Drive-in cinemas have been allowed to reopen in the UK since Monday 15th June – the trouble is, they aren’t very easy to come by on our shores.

If you’re looking for the authentic drive-in experience in the UK, you may want to look into Suzuki’s @The Drive In, a pop-up cinema experience that will be visiting several cities over the summer.

Meanwhile, outdoor cinema chain Luna will also be running this summer, with a programme that includes The Devil Wears Prada, The Little Mermaid and Rocketman, at locations around London, Oxford, Hertfordshire and the Midlands.

In West London, Sunset Cinema will be replicating the American drive-in experience with a variety of screenings, including La La Land, Django Unchained, Dirty Dancing, Knives Out and more.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.