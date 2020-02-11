Reading and Leeds festival 2020 line-up with Stormzy and Rage Against the Machine – tickets
See the headline acts for the summer festival
Nothing says summer like a music festival – and Reading and Leeds is all set for the August bank holiday this year.
As the event gears up for ticket release later this week, the headline acts are beginning to be announced.
Previous performers who have appeared across the weekend include The 1975, Kings of Leon, Fall Out Boy, Kasabian and Bastille among others.
Here’s everything you need to know about the event so far, including how to get tickets for Reading and Leeds 2020 festival.
What is the Reading and Leeds Festival 2020 line-up?
First confirmed as a headliner for the show was Liam Gallagher and now Stomzy and Rage Against the Machine have been announced. Also billed to perform are Courteeners, Migos, Gerry Cinnamon, Run the Jewels and Two Door Cinema Club, with more acts being announced as the date approaches.
The full Reading and Leeds festival 2020 line up so far is:
- Liam Gallagher
- Stomzy
- Rage Against the Machine
- Courteeners
- Migos
- Gerry Cinnamon
- Run the Jewels
- Two Door Cinema Club
- D-Block Europe
- Slowthai
- Alltime Low
- Aitch
- Tom Grennan
- Mabel
- The Maine
- Lady Leshurr
- As It Is
- Bloxx
- AJ Tacey
- Sam Fender
- Rex Orange County
- Idles
- Demont Kennedy
- Headie One
- The Hanna
- Mahalia
- Fontaines D.C
- Waterparks
- Declan Mckenna
- Sea Girls
- Blackbear
- Easy Life
- Inhaler
- Georgia
- Vulpynes
- Jay1
- Wallows
- Jay Crookes
- Wilkinson
- MK
- Solardo
- TBA
- Hybrid Minds
- Sonny Foderta
- Delta Heavy
- Dom Dolla
- Gryffin
- Hannah Wants
- Fever 333
- Sleeping with Sirens
- Gallows
- Creeper
- HO99O9
- Bladee
- Holding Absence
- The Bronx
- Cancer Bats
- Black Peaks
- Ashnikko
- Narrow Head
- Arrested Yourth
- Garzi
- Dune Rats
- Nascar Aloe
- Sports Team
- JPEGMafia
- Girl in Red
- Jews
- Mae Wuller
- Fickle Friends
- 070 Shake
- Babadoobee
- ONR
- Spector
- Lyra
- The Hara
- M Huncho
- Denzel Curry
- Danny Brown
- Digbar
- SL
- OFB
- Santi
- Iann Dior
- Trevor Daniel
- Shaybo
- Your T & Bugsey
- Ghetts
- KSI
- Br3nya
When is Reading and Leeds Festival 2020?
This year’s festival will take place in the summer, over the August bank holiday from Friday 28 to Sunday 30 August.
Where is Reading and Leeds Festival 2020?
The festival is split over two locations with the main acts alternating over the weekend. The Reading venue is Richfield Avenue and the Leeds venue is Bramham Park.
When do tickets for Reading and Leeds Festival 2020 go on sale
Tickets for both festival venues go on sale on Thursday 13 February at 9am, although Barclaycard customers can have exclusive presale access as well as a 10% discount.
How to get tickets for Reading and Leeds Festival 2020
You can get tickets to the 2020 Reading and Leeds Festival on Ticketmaster and there are various types and extras like early bird tickets and “Luxury Loo” passes available:
Reading tickets
- Reading weekend ticket
- Reading early entry ticket
- Reading Saturday early entry ticket
Leeds tickets
- Leeds weekend ticket
- Leeds early entry ticket
- Leeds Sunday Day Earlybird Tickets
Festival extras – Reading
- The Refresh Retreat: Locker Hire
- The Refresh Retreat Luxury Loo
- The Refresh Retreat: Silver Package
- The Refresh Retreat: Gold Package