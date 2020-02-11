Reading and Leeds festival 2020 line-up with Stormzy and Rage Against the Machine – tickets

Nothing says summer like a music festival – and Reading and Leeds is all set for the August bank holiday this year.

As the event gears up for ticket release later this week, the headline acts are beginning to be announced.

Previous performers who have appeared across the weekend include The 1975, Kings of Leon, Fall Out Boy, Kasabian and Bastille among others.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event so far, including how to get tickets for Reading and Leeds 2020 festival.

What is the Reading and Leeds Festival 2020 line-up?

First confirmed as a headliner for the show was Liam Gallagher and now Stomzy and Rage Against the Machine have been announced. Also billed to perform are Courteeners, Migos, Gerry Cinnamon, Run the Jewels and Two Door Cinema Club, with more acts being announced as the date approaches.

The full Reading and Leeds festival 2020 line up so far is:

Liam Gallagher

Stomzy

Rage Against the Machine

Courteeners

Migos

Gerry Cinnamon

Run the Jewels

Two Door Cinema Club

D-Block Europe

Slowthai

Alltime Low

Aitch

Tom Grennan

Mabel

The Maine

Lady Leshurr

As It Is

Bloxx

AJ Tacey

Sam Fender

Rex Orange County

Idles

Demont Kennedy

Headie One

The Hanna

Mahalia

Fontaines D.C

Waterparks

Declan Mckenna

Sea Girls

Blackbear

Easy Life

Inhaler

Georgia

Vulpynes

Jay1

Wallows

Jay Crookes

Wilkinson

MK

Solardo

TBA

Hybrid Minds

Sonny Foderta

Delta Heavy

Dom Dolla

Gryffin

Hannah Wants

Fever 333

Sleeping with Sirens

Gallows

Creeper

HO99O9

Bladee

Holding Absence

The Bronx

Cancer Bats

Black Peaks

Ashnikko

Narrow Head

Arrested Yourth

Garzi

Dune Rats

Nascar Aloe

Sports Team

JPEGMafia

Girl in Red

Jews

Mae Wuller

Fickle Friends

070 Shake

Babadoobee

ONR

Spector

Lyra

The Hara

M Huncho

Denzel Curry

Danny Brown

Digbar

SL

OFB

Santi

Iann Dior

Trevor Daniel

Shaybo

Your T & Bugsey

Ghetts

KSI

Br3nya

When is Reading and Leeds Festival 2020?

This year’s festival will take place in the summer, over the August bank holiday from Friday 28 to Sunday 30 August.

Where is Reading and Leeds Festival 2020?

The festival is split over two locations with the main acts alternating over the weekend. The Reading venue is Richfield Avenue and the Leeds venue is Bramham Park.

When do tickets for Reading and Leeds Festival 2020 go on sale

Tickets for both festival venues go on sale on Thursday 13 February at 9am, although Barclaycard customers can have exclusive presale access as well as a 10% discount.

How to get tickets for Reading and Leeds Festival 2020

You can get tickets to the 2020 Reading and Leeds Festival on Ticketmaster and there are various types and extras like early bird tickets and “Luxury Loo” passes available:

Reading tickets

Leeds tickets

Festival extras – Reading

