Love Island’s Leanne admits she’s “not feeling it” with Mike – will they split?

By Hannah Parry Billings

After becoming early fan favourites to win the converted £50,000 cash prize, Leanne Amaning and Mike Boateng’s reality-made romance appears to have reached its end.

Love Island 2020 has not seen as much drama as previous seasons but it seems they could get their taste of action this evening.

Laura Whitmore stirred up the pot last night by announcing a shock dumping and it is down to the islanders to decide whether they send Sophie or Connor packing.

Tensions were high following the shock announcement and the news has caused several islanders to reflect on their own situations.

Leanne has been undecided about whether or not to commit to Mike, having had several doubts about the longevity of the relationship.

However, Mike was visibly pleased as it seemed they finally were on the same page after previously revealing “he had doubts”.

Alas, it doesn’t seem like Mike is Leanne’s type on paper after all.

In a first look for this evening’s episode, Leanne says: “I’m not wasting anymore time. I’m not. If I’m not feeling something, I’m not feeling something.”

Will she act on these fears or is she just having another wobble?

The pair have divided opinion from the start, in which they appear to be continuously on the rocks. After becoming the favourite couple early on, when Mike became visibly and verbally jealous of her date with new boy Luke T, fans found his jealousy amusing and worrying in equal measure.

Indeed, Leanne previously stated that she was wanting to get to know the new boys, and after being chosen for a date by Luke T she admitted that Mike “gets a bit paranoid”.

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV at 9pm

