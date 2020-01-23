Meanwhile Leanne is heard saying: “I think we’re all open to getting to know them. Some of us are in a couple, some of us aren’t, but we’re all open to getting to know them.”

Does this spell danger for Leanne's relationship with Mike - who had made clear that he was experiencing some doubts during yesterday's episode?

The first look clip also showed Siannise sharing a follow up conversation with Connagh following their rather awkward exchange yesterday – with Connagh informing her that he had shared a kiss with Rebecca, much to Sianisse’s dismay.

More like this

Speaking in the confessional, she says, “If you’re going to keep doing this with me, I don’t want to bother with you anyway, so your loss hun.”

We also see the boys taking on tonight’s challenge – “Lads Vegas” which seems to involve some dancing, some very tight budgie smugglers and a giant roulette machine.

Intriguing…

Advertisement

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2