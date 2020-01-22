Daniel Craig would be “over the moon” to star in a Knives Out sequel

No Time To Die star Daniel Craig has said that he would return to the world of Knives Out for a sequel to the murder mystery film.

Craig earned a Golden Globe nomination for his performance as Benoit Blanc, a private detective called to investigate the death of a wealthy novelist.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, writer-director Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) is currently developing a sequel which would see Blanc called to investigate another murder case.

When asked if he would be happy to return to the role, Craig gave a resounding yes.

“Sure. I’d be over the moon. I mean, I’d do anything for Rian. If he writes something, I’ll do it. Of course I will. Why wouldn’t I? I had a ton of fun doing it,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“You aim for that every time, you aim for that to work out. It rarely, rarely does, but it did on that movie and how nice is that?”

Released back in November 2019, the film has made over $275 million worldwide at the time of writing, from a production budget of just $40 million.

The star-studded supporting cast included the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water) and Lakeith Stanfield (Get Out).

Johnson has expressed interest in turning Blanc’s big screen investigations into a series like Agatha Christie’s Poirot, meaning that a sequel would presumably involve an entirely new cast with the exception of Craig.

Knives Out is released on DVD and Blu-ray on Monday 30th March 2020