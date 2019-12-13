Accessibility Links

When is The Expanse season 5 on Amazon? Cast, trailer and plot

Everything you need to know about the return of the acclaimed sci-fi show

Netflix, The Expanse, Thomas Jane

After a cancellation, fan petition and surprise resurrection, The Expanse is now back in safe hands. Amazon Prime Video has resurrected the sci-fi show with a season five confirmed months before the fourth season even premiered, so there’s no need to worry about history repeating itself.

Here’s everything you need to know about the return of the cult favourite.

When will The Expanse season 5 be on TV?

Going by the release of previous seasons, expect The Expanse to drop a year or so after the release of season four – so December 2020 at the earliest.

Given that production on season four has already begun, expect a return sooner rather than later.

How can I watch The Expanse season 5?

As with season four, the next batch of The Expanse episodes will be available in the UK on Amazon Prime Video.

After previously being available on Netflix, the previous seasons can now be found exclusively on Amazon Prime also.

What will happen in The Expanse season 5?

The Expanse is set in a future where the solar system has been colonised, and follows the crew of the Rocinante unravel a conspiracy threatening the galaxy’s precarious peace and humanity’s survival in a show that isn’t afraid to get political.

If season four fully adapts Cibola Burn, the fourth novel in The Expanse novels, then season five will likely bring the next instalment Nemesis Games to life. The book depicts an inter-planetary land rush, the collapse of the old power structures and the Rocinante’s attempt to get home amid the rise of a new world order.

Who’s in the cast of The Expanse?

The main cast of The Expanse is made up of Steven Strait as current Rocinante captain Jim Holden, with Cas Anvar as the ship’s pilot Alex Kamal. Dominique Tripper and Wes Chatham are also likely to return as the Rocinante’s technical crew members.

Punisher star Thomas Jane will likely make a few appearances as Detective Joe Miller, and will also be directing an episode.

Torchwood’s Burn Gorman may well return too after joining the cast during season 4.

Is there a trailer for The Expanse season 5?

Not yet! But here’s the trailer for season four to whet your appetite…

